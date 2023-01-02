ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: New Year’s shootings, Hochul inaugurated

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jjGV_0k0raDlM00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 2, 2022.

Weather forecast: Monday looks drier before more rain returns along with some warmth

Outside of a lingering shower, most of the moisture will fade overnight, but the clouds and areas of fog will be tough to break and likely follow us into at least Monday morning. With temperatures so close to the dew point, the air is very saturated and will feel like you’re walking through mist at times, and visibility on the roads may be reduced to 5 miles or less where fog lingers especially closer to the lake shores.

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
GREECE, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Sentinel Now Covering Town Of Henrietta

The closure of several long-time community newspapers following the merger of Gannett and Gateway, as well as the move by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to reduce local coverage, has created several news deserts in Monroe and Ontario Counties. The Sentinel, while modestly sized and firmly dedicated to reporting on its core communities, has agreed to accept the request of the New York Press Association to cover some of the towns and villages abandoned by the consolidation within the newspaper industry.
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Pet Pride completes $1.2 mil. Victor expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor. Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center. The shelter also got a new […]
VICTOR, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

