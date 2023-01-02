Sunrise Smart Start: New Year’s shootings, Hochul inaugurated
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 2, 2022.
- RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
- Governor Kathy Hochul takes oath of office and delivers inaugural address
- Residents react to potential price hike as caps on gas taxes
- Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others
- Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Bengals
Weather forecast: Monday looks drier before more rain returns along with some warmth
Outside of a lingering shower, most of the moisture will fade overnight, but the clouds and areas of fog will be tough to break and likely follow us into at least Monday morning. With temperatures so close to the dew point, the air is very saturated and will feel like you're walking through mist at times, and visibility on the roads may be reduced to 5 miles or less where fog lingers especially closer to the lake shores.
