Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
Artist Verónica Castillo grows ‘trees of life’ from her Southtown studio
Folkloric artists tend to strictly follow the traditions they’ve learned. San Antonio artist Verónica Castillo Hernández started out learning the craft of árboles de la vida — tree of life sculptures — from her traditionalist parents in her native state of Puebla, southeast of Mexico City.
Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez humanizes history in vivid artworks
San Antonian Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez has been many things: an advocate for indigenous Americans, an activist for social justice and Chicano rights, an agitator against injustice and an ardent preserver of local and regional history. He has also been an artist, working diligently across seven decades in his favored...
Where I Live: 2022 in review
In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
The Trailist: 3 miles of new Salado Creek Greenway trail open on the Southeast Side
A new greenway trail extension on the Southeast Side follows Salado Creek — as it crosses through a golf course that’s been closed for a decade that could one day house a future veterans’ community. A 3.1-mile extension of the Salado Creek Greenway from South Side Lions...
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
Prepare for launch at the Carver Gallery with two new art exhibitions
Heroes of Black culture and visions of an inclusive future go on display Thursday at the Carver Gallery in the Carver Community Cultural Center, in side-by-side exhibitions by San Antonio artists. Maverick Pascal and Timothy Lister make portraits of important Black historical figures, but both artists also bring personal stories...
San Antonio-area VA services gearing up for expanded veteran benefits tied to toxic exposure
Robert Saucedo sits in a straight-back chair holding a 1964 photo of himself in fatigues with a handgun holstered on his hip. Also on his lap is a form showing his proof of service and a certificate stating he fought in the battle in Vietnam that was immortalized in the book and movie, We Were Soldiers Once … and Young.
Small band of dedicated volunteers keeps San Antonio College cats fed and fixed
A love for cats, a love for campus and love for students motivates a group of volunteers to care for the 40-plus cats who make the San Antonio College campus their home. Each cat has been lovingly named, with monikers like Sammie, Canello, Chiquito, LeRoy, Connor, Fiona, Grace, Chance, Sylvester and Little Mama.
San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s new leader proud to be first Hispanic in the role
For Louis Lopez, sports have been an important part of his life since childhood. The South Side native recalls fondly the days he spent practicing football and basketball, which he said taught him self-confidence and the importance of a hard work ethic. Now, as the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s...
San Antonio will be ‘Dancing in the Streets’ downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration
As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.
Former Bexar County constable gets probation, jail time for record tampering
A former Bexar County constable convicted on two felony charges of tampering with evidence in September was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. Michelle Barrientes Vela, 48, also received a 90-day jail sentence from Judge Velia Meza of the 226th...
The top how-tos of 2022: Tips and advice on everything from music to your taxes
The mother of all life hacks at the San Antonio Report is what we call Live Like a Local, and it’s a handy compilation of maps and insider info on what makes San Antonio unique and authentic. But as the team of reporters worked to keep you informed of...
San Antonio travelers burdened by continued Southwest Airlines flight cancellations
Would-be air travelers at the San Antonio International Airport formed a line that snaked from Southwest Airlines’ help desks in Terminal A all the way into Terminal B Tuesday morning, scrambling to salvage travel plans days after a winter storm forced thousands of flight cancelations across the country. Canceled...
Affidavit: Councilman Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before hit-and-run collision
The probable cause affidavit for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s (D10) alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run while intoxicated revealed new details about that night. Perry had 14 alcoholic beverages between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at Evil Olive Elixir Lounge at 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive in...
Where I Live: St. Paul Square
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
From La Gloria to Super Bien, Chef Johnny Hernandez isn’t done building his culinary kingdom
Chef Johnny Hernandez has been building a food and beverage empire in San Antonio since opening a catering business in 1994. The latest venture from the nationally celebrated chef and president of Grupo La Gloria is a vibrant Tex-Mex concept serving tacos and bowls from the former Steak ‘n Shake counter in Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport. It’s his third restaurant at the airport in nine years.
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
