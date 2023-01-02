As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO