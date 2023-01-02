Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Community Calendar
First and third Mondays: NC City Council, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central Ave., 6 p.m. 402-873-5515. Every other Tuesday: Otoe County Board of Commissioners, Room 108, Otoe County Courthouse, 1021 Central Av., 8:30 a.m. 402-873-9505. First Wednesday: Nebraska City Planning Commission, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central...
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years
The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.
Helpers Wanted - Experience Not Necessary
When Keith Cotton, director of outreach with Servants Inc., looks for volunteers, carpentry, HVAC, and plumbing skills are not necessarily a requirement. "Physical (home) repairs are important, but we also put an emphasis on building relationships," said Cotton of Servants Inc., an organization that performs home repairs and construction for those in need.
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
NCPS January board meeting to be Jan. 16
The regular and reorganizational meeting of the Nebraska City Public Schools board of education will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the central office boardroom, 1700 14th Ave. The January meeting shifts to allow district staff additional time to produce financial reports following the Christmas and New...
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty
OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
'We can't avoid them': Restaurants pay more to serve up popular egg dishes
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — At Sugars Diner in Council Bluffs, eggs are everywhere. They’re painted on the window, served on plates and stacked by the dozens in the kitchen. Owner Megan Preston knows it is hard to make breakfast without a good egg. "You have other options. Not...
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha
OMAHA — Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha. In all, the developer representing Google would control about 460 acres of once rolling agricultural hillside northwest of State Street and Blair High Road. City documents show […] The post Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss
What's old can be new again this New Year -- if you donate it. A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations. Jan. 3 COVID update: Rolling average lowest in 1.5 months. Updated: 6 hours ago. Douglas County Health says we're beginning to see better...
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
