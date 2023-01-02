Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Margaret McCaffery Discusses Son's Anxiety
Mother of Iowa Basketball Junior Patrick McCaffery Shares Struggle Wednesday
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 3, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — State-ranked Fieldcrest suffered its first loss of the girls basketball season Tuesday. Unbeaten PORTA (15-0) beat Fieldcrest 48-38 in a showdown of small-school unbeaten teams. The Knights, who were led by Kaitlin White’s 13 points, slip to 16-1 with loss. Peoria High beat Morton, 56-38, in another key girls basketball match-up. […]
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
Comments / 0