positivelyosceola.com
Florida gas prices on the rise after last week’s low, expect ups and downs in 2023
If you’ve pulled into a gas station lately you’ve most likely noticed that gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, and look to be trending upward. Florida is currently sitting a nickel higher than the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.26, which is where Osceola County gas prices are at.
District Duals, Hagerty – St. Cloud Tuesday Showdown Highlight This Week’s Action in High School Sports
District wrestling duals and a huge girls’ basketball showdown on Tuesday afternoon between St. Cloud (13-2) and Hagerty (12-1) highlight the local sports schedule as the second half of the winter sports schedule gets underway this week. Here is a look around the county:. GIRL’S BASKETBALL. Although they...
St. Cloud teen reunites with EMS paramedics, doctors who helped save his life after crash in August
Jacob Verdecia, a 6-foot, 5-inch basketball player at St. Cloud High School who almost lost his life in a car crash on Florida’s Turnpike last August, returned to school today, but on Tuesday he was reunited with the team of paramedics and doctors that helped saved his life. In...
