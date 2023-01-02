Read full article on original website
Sanibel Island re-opens up to general public
Reopening Sanibel to everyone has been a controversial topic for weeks. The City received more than 500 e-mails, asking them to keep it open strictly to residents and passholders.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits Fort Myers Beach trailer locked for weeks was delivered to wrong place
The trailer that arrived on Fort Myers Beach on December 18 is now being removed by FEMA. It’s the first one that FEMA delivered to the island after Hurricane Ian. FEMA said that they delivered the trailer to the wrong spot and are now taking away the trailer to move it to a new location.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda residents fighting city’s proposal to increase building height limit
People in Punta Gorda have concerns over taller buildings and the new development coming to the area. Dozens are worried their city’s small-town feel will change if Punta Gorda City Council raises the maximum height of buildings to 80 feet downtown. Right now, most buildings stand between 35 and 50 feet tall.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
Re-entry passes for Sanibel Causeway ends, tolls resume
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the requirement for reentry passes on January 2, 2023. The Police checkpoint place since the causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early Monday morning. However, the City’s curfew will remain in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. During curfew hours the Police checkpoint will be in place.
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.
WINKNEWS.com
Investigation underway after woman’s vacation rental turns out to be a construction site
Imagine renting a property for your vacation just to discover it’s actually a construction site. That’s apparently what happened to one woman in Naples, and now an investigation is underway. The woman paid for a rental, then her radar went off, and she suspected something wasn’t right. She...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
WINKNEWS.com
Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday. The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.
Cape Coral residents bothered by strange smell stemming from hundreds of dead fish in canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in Cape Coral canals and residents are not sure why this has been happening. “I don’t like the smell… so what I do is keep my sliding door closed,” Cape Coral resident Francesca Nappi said.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
WINKNEWS.com
Par 4 community FEMA trailers remain empty while waiting for power from FPL
For people whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, finding a place to stay is the top priority. At the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Collier County, several FEMA trailers have been in place for weeks now, but they’re not suitable for people to live in. The trailers...
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
'It's not that kind of neighborhood': Neighbors respond to Punta Gorda shooting
A shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Punta Gorda neighborhood. Neighbors say this is uncommon.
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park
FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park. The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/28/22 to 01/03/23.
