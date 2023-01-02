ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Re-entry passes for Sanibel Causeway ends, tolls resume

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the requirement for reentry passes on January 2, 2023. The Police checkpoint place since the causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early Monday morning. However, the City’s curfew will remain in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. During curfew hours the Police checkpoint will be in place.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday. The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park. The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy