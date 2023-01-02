Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in a building in the 900 block of Jackon Street around 5:30 last night. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of one unit of a five-unit apartment building. The fire was threatening another apartment above. All the residents were evacuated.

