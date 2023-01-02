Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Retiree Oswald Recognized for Over 25 Years of Service
The start of Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the first one of 2023, featured two awards. A service award went to Heather Bridges, Human Resource Specialist, for five years of service. She received a certificate. A retirement award was presented to Kenneth Oswald for 25 years, three months of service...
Funeral Announcements for December 30, 2022
Memorial service for Ruby Evelyn Mark, 96, of Sedalia, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty"...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 4, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Wednesday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 16th Street near Clarendon Road for moving violations. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. Kierstyn LM Wissman, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Wissman was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
kjluradio.com
Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital
Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp
A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
kjluradio.com
Nine people displaced after apartment fire in Jefferson City
Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in a building in the 900 block of Jackon Street around 5:30 last night. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of one unit of a five-unit apartment building. The fire was threatening another apartment above. All the residents were evacuated.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Golden Corral fire still under investigation
Columbia’s Golden Corral restaurant on Clark lane remains closed this morning, after that weekend blaze that caused heavy roof damage. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the New Year’s Eve fire originated from inside the restaurant. Damage is estimated aty $250,000.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Holiday Counting Period Comes To An End With Numerous Arrests
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine arrests in the lake area over the New Year’s Holiday counting period. Four of the arrests were for alleged drunk driving, three for driving revoked and two for a failure to appear in court. Six of the arrests were in Miller County...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0