Kobach picks new chief deputy attorney general who promises to ‘protect God-given rights’ for Kansans
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kris Kobach, Kansas’ next Attorney General, has announced his pick for chief deputy attorney general. Danedri Herbert, a spokesperson for Kris Kobach, said that Dan Burrows has been chosen to serve as the chief deputy attorney general. Among Burrows’ tasks he will provide overall supervision of litigation under Kobach when he takes […]
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Legislative hotline available
Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or chat away, the State Library of Kansas reminds residents. The toll-free number for the Legislative Hotline is 1-800-432-3924. Calls are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Frequently asked questions include:. Who are my...
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Kansas lawmakers are heading back to Topeka. What are their plans for the 2023 session?
Next Monday, Kansas lawmakers will convene in the state capitol building for the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Education, eliminating the state's food sales tax, and legalizing medical marijuana are just some of the items on this year's agenda. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Dylan Lysen of...
Broadband department head talks FCC service map challenge
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho is the Director of the Office of Broadband Development in the Kansas Department of Commerce. She tells Hutch Post that there is an important deadline for Kansans to challenge the new Federal Communications Commission broadband service location and availability maps. "In conjunction...
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
State food tax cut now in effect in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — If you live in Kansas, there’s something to look forward to in 2023. Your grocery bill is coming down. A state food sales tax cut is now in effect. Governor Laura Kelly made a strong push for the cut in 2022. As of New...
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
American Rescue Plan to Expand Broadband Access in Kansas
The American Rescue Plan is bringing expanded broadband coverage to the state of Kansas. The global pandemic shifted many businesses and individuals to a work-from-home setting, and it has become increasingly more important to be equipped with high-speed Internet. The federal government is making $42.5 billion available across the states to expand broadband access and improve digital consistency.
A new year means new laws in Kansas
KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy
I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We started by fighting a monstrous COVID-19 hangover, with the omicron variant tearing through Kansas and the Statehouse. We endured a nasty legislative session, along with redistricting and a subsequent court battle. But that was […] The post In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Three Kansans familiar with mental health challenges facing farmers and ranchers share insights into getting help and overcoming lingering stigma. The post Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
New program hopes to grow homeownership in rural Kansas
The Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas is a new initiative from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened. The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its...
