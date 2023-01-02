Read full article on original website
Related
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Midday - January 4, 2023
We can see record challenging warmth on Wednesday! Now that the rain has moved out.
3 of the Most Devastating Snow Storms That Rocked Connecticut
When will Connecticut experience its first heavy snowfall of 2023? According to the Farmer's Almanac, heavy snow is predicted from the 16th - the 19th of January, stating that "Heavy snow (6 plus inches) for New England; lighter amounts farther south. Turning much colder." In February, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "storm will sweep in from the Midwest, bringing significant rain and wet snow; accumulation is possible over high-terrain areas."
Quadrantid meteor shower to cross Conn. skies: How to see it
Conn. (WTNH) — January 3 marks the first celestial event of 2023, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to spot it in Connecticut. The new year is kicking-off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Quadrantids — among the strongest meteor showers — is […]
KSNB Local4
Quiet weather for the rest of this year, but wait until you see what’s coming in 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quieter weather will prevail through the rest of this year and the first day of 2023. However, wait until you see what’s coming early next week. It will be a pleasant evening across the area with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll see skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday should be a fairly quiet day, but with a few more clouds. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 40s. It might get to 50° in Northern Kansas. Ringing in the new year shouldn’t be a problem with increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again. Early Sunday morning, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities Sunday, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
NBC Connecticut
Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations
Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations. Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Breeze Fares from Bradley. Charleston, SC, starting...
yankodesign.com
This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut
Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to save at the gas pump
Conn. (WTNH) — The price at the pump is ticking back up after a brief break, and it’ll only go higher as the gas tax returns. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what you can do to save money. After going sky-high this summer, has prices have finally...
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
NBC Connecticut
Delays at Florida Airports After Radar Issue Causes Ground Stop
Flights to and from Florida airports were experiencing delays after a radar issue caused a ground stop Monday, officials said. Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue. Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery uses Connecticut-grown grains to produce spirits
Spirit distilleries have become a growing business in Connecticut and one in Litchfield is using locally sourced grains to produce their products.
Popcorn Distributed In CT Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens
A company recalled bags of popcorn that were distributed in Connecticut after they were found to contain undeclared allergens. Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC recalled all flavors of its "Gourmet Popcorn" products because they may contain undeclared milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, and sulfites, the company announced on Friday, Dec. 30.
Comments / 0