Amherst, MA

UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life

By Tyler Beraldi and David DuBois, Courtesy of UMass Journalism
 2 days ago
UMass womens basketball struggle on both sides of the ball in 75-68 loss to URI

AMHERST - With a hard University of Rhode Island team to play against, UMass’ womens basketball team knew it had to play at its best. But turnovers and defense caused the Minutewomen to falter and fall to URI, 75-68. Last year, UMass fell to the Rams twice and this year was no different. URI was a tough team to play last year, despite a new team this year, the Rams dominated the court in all areas.
AMHERST, MA
Noah Fernandes guides UMass mens basketball to 90-81 win over Saint Louis

AMHERST — UMass mens basketball team left 2022 on a low note but started its 2023 slate with a key win over Atlantic 10 foe Saint Louis, 90-81, on Wednesday night. The Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) grabbed a lead early in the game and kept that momentum going through the entire 40 minutes. Every time the Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10) pulled within one or two possessions, UMass put its foot back on the gas and strung together quality offensive looks to regain its cushion.
AMHERST, MA
Southwick wrestlers Aaron Petschke, Isiah Wood continue hot streak with wins against Hampden Charter

SOUTHWICK – Although the Southwick Regional wrestling team’s latest match resulted in a 45-29 loss to Hampden Charter on Wednesday evening, there was more to the score. Southwick, led by some pretty strong wrestlers came away with five victories in 10 contested matches. The Rams just could not fill all of the various weight classes and, in the end, could not overcome all of the forfeits as the night wore on.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists

CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
CHICOPEE, MA
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
