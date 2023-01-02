UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life

SOUTHWICK – Although the Southwick Regional wrestling team’s latest match resulted in a 45-29 loss to Hampden Charter on Wednesday evening, there was more to the score. Southwick, led by some pretty strong wrestlers came away with five victories in 10 contested matches. The Rams just could not fill all of the various weight classes and, in the end, could not overcome all of the forfeits as the night wore on.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO