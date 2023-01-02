UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life

Read full article on original website
UMass womens basketball struggle on both sides of the ball in 75-68 loss to URI
AMHERST - With a hard University of Rhode Island team to play against, UMass’ womens basketball team knew it had to play at its best. But turnovers and defense caused the Minutewomen to falter and fall to URI, 75-68. Last year, UMass fell to the Rams twice and this year was no different. URI was a tough team to play last year, despite a new team this year, the Rams dominated the court in all areas.
Noah Fernandes guides UMass mens basketball to 90-81 win over Saint Louis
AMHERST — UMass mens basketball team left 2022 on a low note but started its 2023 slate with a key win over Atlantic 10 foe Saint Louis, 90-81, on Wednesday night. The Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) grabbed a lead early in the game and kept that momentum going through the entire 40 minutes. Every time the Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10) pulled within one or two possessions, UMass put its foot back on the gas and strung together quality offensive looks to regain its cushion.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Conn. hockey coach fired, caught on video pulling teen player down on ice
A coach from a South Windsor, Connecticut, youth ice hockey group, accused of pulling an opposing team’s teenage player down to the ice by his jersey at a Winter Classic tournament over the weekend, has since been fired. The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association declined to name the former...
AJ Richardson’s late play pushes Springfield Central boys basketball past Springfield International Charter in overtime
SPRINGFIELD — This year’s young Springfield Central boys basketball team is growing up quickly, whether it wants to or not.
Scoreboard: Cody West leads Hopkins Academy boys basketball to win over Smith Voc.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Hopkins boys basketball grabbed its fifth straight victory with an 80-60 win against Smith Vocational on Wednesday night as the Golden Hawks remain undefeated on the season.
Scoreboard: Chicopee girls basketball stays undefeated, defeats Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Chicopee and Longmeadow girls basketball entered the fourth quarter with the Pacers on top 43-41. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Southwick wrestlers Aaron Petschke, Isiah Wood continue hot streak with wins against Hampden Charter
SOUTHWICK – Although the Southwick Regional wrestling team’s latest match resulted in a 45-29 loss to Hampden Charter on Wednesday evening, there was more to the score. Southwick, led by some pretty strong wrestlers came away with five victories in 10 contested matches. The Rams just could not fill all of the various weight classes and, in the end, could not overcome all of the forfeits as the night wore on.
Westfield wrestlers Yuriy Kuzmichev, Nicholas Gauger bring home titles from Phil Tomkiel Holiday Tournament
AGAWAM – It is often said that one is feeling lighter after a load has been lifted off their shoulders but two Westfield wrestlers might be feeling a bit heavier today, carrying around gold medals from a familiar holiday tournament. Westfield’s Yuriy Kuzmichev and Nicholas Gauger both left Agawam’s...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Minnechaug wrestling erases early deficit, comes from behind to beat familiar foe Agawam, 52-18
AGAWAM – After forfeiting the heavyweight bout to start the night and losing via pin in the next two matches, the Minnechaug wrestling team found itself in an 18-0 hole to Agawam before they could blink an eye.
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
Westfield’s ‘unsung heroes’ work hard for local veterans (Letters)
My name is Stephen Burrell. I am a vet living here in Westfield, Massachusetts. As the year draws to a close I am compelled to let the city of Westfield know of unsung heroes both in the Westfield Veterans Services and Westfield Vet Aid who both work hand-in-hand with the mayor’s office.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region
CHICOPEE — Less than 14 hours after a new all-service mental health clinic opened on Tuesday, social workers had already set up treatment plans for at least 10 people, crisis teams had responded to two locations and staff were fielding frequent calls from more people seeking help. Counselors, nurses...
As holiday break ends, masks to prevent COVID spread back at some schools
As students return from winter break, several Massachusetts schools are encouraging them to use masks due to rising cases of COVID-19. So far, Worcester Public Schools has not taken that step. The Worcester Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate in public schools on March 7 after...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Springfield brain injury survivor, mural artist given car by Good News Garage
Frankie Borrero only remembers that it was a Wednesday on the day he was the victim of a hit-and-run, which left him severely impacted from a traumatic brain injury in 2015. That and how nice the weather was.
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
