Digital Trends
Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off
If you’re looking to uphold some New Year’s fitness resolutions, landing one of the best smartwatch deals is a good way to keep yourself motivated. Today the Fitbit Versa 4 is seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy, which brings the fitness smartwatch down to just $180 from its regular price of $230. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as a free three-month trial of Google One, which is a nice cloud storage option to have access to. In-store pickup is also available at Best Buy locations where the Fitbit Versa 4 is in stock.
Digital Trends
The best smartwatches and wearables of CES 2023 (so far)
Wondering about all the wearables and smartwatches at CES 2023? It’s often difficult to keep up with the announcements, so we’ve gathered all the most interesting new products here — including a new smart ring for women from Movano, a hybrid smartwatch from Fossil, and a simple Moto smartwatch for seniors.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: 18-inch gaming laptops are back, baby
Eighteen-inch gaming laptops have made a grand return at CES 2023. Nearly every major laptop manufacturer brought their own version of 18-inch laptops, including ROG, Alienware, Predator, and even Razer. It’s certainly a shocking turn of events, especially since the trend has been moving in the opposite direction. Gaming laptops...
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
insideevs.com
E-Bike Company Heybike Unveils The Tyson Folding Electric Bicycle
Electric bike manufacturer Heybike is known for its compact, practical, and affordable electric bicycles. With comfort and utility in mind, the brand, who sources its products from China, is able to provide impressive models at attractive prices. The brand's newest innovation, a one-piece magnesium-framed e-bike called the Tyson, has just been unveiled and is set to make an appearance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Digital Trends
Save more than $1,500 on this powerful Dell business laptop
Your business laptop will dictate your daily productivity, so it’s one of the most important investments that you can make for your career. Here’s a highly recommended purchase that will let you enjoy significant savings along the way — the Dell Latitude 7320, which is currently $1,563 off from Dell’s laptop deals to make it more affordable at just $799 compared to its original price of $2,362. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you need to hurry with the transaction if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
This strange sleep mask at CES 2023 hides a game-changing secret
A sleep mask that tracks eye movement to help you better understand sleep patterns and quality is certainly unusual, and the prototype device in our photos shows it looks pretty mad too. That’s reason enough to talk about it, but the real reason Somalytics’ SomaSleep sleep mask is exciting is due to the amazing eye-tracking sensors hidden inside.
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday. The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026. “As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: small size, big sonics, believable Atmos
This smaller-scale soundbar delivers true Dolby Atmos 3D sound decoding with height channels, and it's rather capable indeed...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal
Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
Digital Trends
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of post-Christmas deals. The retailer has deals on iRobot robot...
Digital Trends
Withings brought a new health tracker to CES 2023 — and it wants you to pee on it
Finnish brand Withings is moving beyond wearables and smart scales. At CES 2023, the company is expanding into the at-home urine analysis segment — and the lineup looks quite impressive. Contents. Now, the concept of urine analysis is not exactly novel, as it forms the backbone of at-home pregnancy...
Digital Trends
The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
TODAY.com
Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $6
We’re already a few days into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a couple days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a surprise gaming monitor sale today
Even if you’ve landed one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, that new gaming PC isn’t going to get you very far into your gaming adventures if you don’t have a decent gaming monitor. Lenovo has a wide variety of impressive gaming monitor deals available today, each of which can land you a potential gaming monitor upgrade at a really great price. These displays are also worth considering if you’re building your first gaming setup, as they all offer great performance at impressive price points. Read onward for more details on these monitors, which are some of the better gaming deals you’ll find right now.
