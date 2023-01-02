ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fans React to LeBron James’ Praise of Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Txg7_0k0rZWg600

James’ positive words for Watson’s performance did not please fans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

LeBron James is now a fan of the Cleveland Browns after retracting his support of the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Miami Heat superstar shouted out quarterback Deshaun Watson after his first breakout performance in Cleveland. Watson went 9 of 18 for 169 yards and three passing touchdowns in the 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

“Yessir D Watson,” James tweeted. “Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns”

It was just Watson’s fifth game in the last two seasons. Regardless of James’ fandom, many were shocked to see his support for the Browns quarterback.

Watson is infamous for his sexual harassment allegations over the past couple of years. More than 20 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. These allegations began in 2021, around the time Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

He was suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy but many feel he should have received a harsher punishment. In addition, he got a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, which is another incentive people felt was undeserved.

James is a vocal advocate for social justice, so his promotion of such a controversial figure came as a surprise.

Some have called him hypocritical for not condemning Watson’s actions.

“You stopped being a cowboys fan because of Jerry Jones but you are now actively rooting for Deshaun Watson?” one fan said.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin being more comfortable (; 1:16)

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement

Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy