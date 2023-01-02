County treasurer disburses decades of memories as she retires

Barron County Treasurer Yvonne “Vonnie” Ritchie shared best and worst highlights and looked back on changes in her workplace and staff as she retires this week after a 44-year career. Her last day is Friday. Appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to fill out her term is Samantha Sommerfeld.

“The best thing I liked was working with people,” said the 1976 Rice Lake High School graduate whose dad Jerry Paulsen was a Rice Lake fireman. For many of her years as treasurer, she lived in Barron and close enough to walk to the Barron County Government Center before moving with her husband Kim to Oak Grove township near Haugen. “Being elected, I made many friends — other county treasurers — throughout the state.”

Also deposited in her memory are less-than-pleasant experiences.

“The worst was working with the Tax Deed properties and seeing many sad situations,” the treasurer said.

Through her years of employment, the many changes were taxing, but now Ritchie looks back with interest on the improvements and the asset that technology has been.

Not withholding any details of her career, the treasurer recounted that after high school she graduated from the Account Clerk program at WITC in 1977 and continued taking many classes there over the years. Also in 1977 she moved to Minneapolis and worked in the accounting department at Stark Electronic Company.

She returned to Barron County the following year, starting as a bookkeeper in the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office on April 3, 1978.

According to her recollections, “Effie Beckwith was the clerk of court, and there was only one judge, Judge Van Sickle. Things were quite different then; no computers for one thing.”

About six years later, she had the good fortune to make a career move.

“I transferred to the Treasurer’s Office on Feb. 13, 1984, and have been there ever since, except from February-July 1994 when I was the real property lister,” Ritchie said. “Marla Thompson was the treasurer and was a great boss, mentor and friend. I worked for Marla until she retired in January 2003.”

By then it was time for the reserved Ritchie’s worth to be counted — in her first election.

She recounted, “I was first elected treasurer in November 2002 and was elected seven times — three two-year terms and four four-year terms, only serving two years of my last term — 20 years as elected.”

Those years included several office space and technology changes.

“There have been many remodels and changes throughout the years,” the treasurer said. “All the government offices were in the same buildings except the Highway Department. The Treasurer’s Office was right outside the Sheriff’s Department and Jail. The inmates had to walk past our office to get to the courtrooms, which was sometimes very interesting. Our office was in the same place until I was elected but has moved twice since then — just one office down the hall each time.”

She added, “Our first computers came shortly after I transferred to the Treasurer’s Office in 1984. All the tax parcel information was keyed into our tax software, which took about three years to complete. A few college students worked in the summers to help with the process.

“Before that, a lot of the information on the tax receipts was written,” she continued. “Paying your taxes back then took a lot longer because everything was filed by legal description and had to be pulled, added up and stamped with a receipt number. The line in the hallway was long, sometimes out the door. I don’t think we had air-conditioning back then either. Many software changes have been made since then. Computers have made it much easier to send statements to taxpayers.”

Another treasure she couldn’t forget to add to her story is her staff.

Ritchie remarked, “I have worked with lots of nice people and have always had great staff. Dianne Bowen and Linda Hoyer had worked with me under Marla. Jodi Busch was my first deputy for five years before she went to the Finance Department. Carol Rockow took the deputy position in 2007 and has been working as my deputy ever since. Erica Sinclair took Dianne’s position when she retired in 2020.”

The treasurer noted, “Unlike some counties, all county departments work together here in Barron County and help each other out when needed, which makes this a great place to work. We have staff from other departments help us in July when tax payments are pouring in. We work very closely with the Finance Department, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Land Services departments. The Highway and Maintenance departments have always been a great help with securing and cleaning up tax deed property.”

Former County Clerk DeeAnn Cook, who worked with the treasurer for many years, remarked, “The best word I would use to describe Vonnie is kind. I really don’t think she has a mean bone in her body. She has been supportive and helpful to me, starting with my campaign back in 2004 through my retirement. She walked in parades with me and just generally helped in my campaign. Once elected, she helped show me the ropes and was always helpful. During the time I was county clerk, she volunteered her time to come in once the polls closed to take in election results from all of the municipalities for all but one election when she was on vacation. Not only did she come in and help, she stayed late and helped me proof all of the results which often meant not getting done until very late. I wish her the very best in her retirement and we will certainly stay in touch, just in a different, more relaxing setting.”

Register of Deeds Margo Katterhagen also shared parting thoughts. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with Vonnie for the past 11-plus years, 10 of those years as an elected official,” she said. “She has been the driving force for making sure that the elected officials are treated in the same manner as other department heads within the county.”

Katterhagen added, “She truly is one of the sweetest people that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, and I will deeply miss her and her calm demeanor here at the county.”