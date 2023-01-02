ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Pittsburgh, Greensburg Diocese hold special masses for Pope Benedict

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Diocese of Greensburg will hold masses commemorating the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The former pope died Saturday at age 95.

A mass with Bishop Larry J. Kulick was held at 11:45 a.m. today at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.

“I join with the faithful in the Diocese of Greensburg and Catholics throughout the world as we mourn the loss of our Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Bishop Kulick said in a release. “He dedicated his life to serving the Church in a variety of capacities. He was a consummate theologian and one of the great intellectual lights of the post-Conciliar church. He faced many modern-day challenges in his papacy and proved himself to be a gentle shepherd.”

Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh highlighted the former pope’s historic decision to resign when he could no longer fulfill his duties to the best of his ability.

“The way that he has lived quietly, in a brotherly friendship with his successor, Pope Francis, is a model for all Catholics to follow as we continue to journey together in service to Jesus and His church,” he said in a statement.

A mass will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, the same day that Pope Benedict will be laid to rest at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

