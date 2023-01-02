Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 'appreciates' trust Deshaun Watson showed after drop

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
theScore
Colts' Saturday: Thibodeaux celebrating next to injured Foles was 'trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday feels New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux showed a lack of respect by celebrating a sack next to Nick Foles, who laid on the ground injured. "Tasteless from a celebration standpoint. Trash," Saturday said Monday, according to Gregg Doyel of Indy Star Sports.
Sam Ehlinger named QB1 as Indianapolis Colts fume over celebration
Sam Ehlinger was named the Week 18 starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, but that was hardly the
FOX Sports
Injury to keep Foles out of Colts finale; Ehlinger to start
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts season finale against Houston because of injured ribs and will be replaced by second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Interim coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement Monday. “Nick's really sore, the whole side of his body,” Saturday said. “Obviously, he took...
Yardbarker
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Has No Regrets Starting Carson Wentz vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders' season ended on Sunday as they lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10, which meant a Green Bay win over the Minnesota Vikings would eliminate their playoff hopes...and that's precisely what happened. Had the Commanders managed to defeat Cleveland, a Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys would...
WTHI
Ehlinger Back in the Saddle as the Colts Starter
Due to the injury sustained to Nick Foles on Sunday against the Giants, second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been promoted to starter for the final game of the season against the Houston Texans. Video Courtesy: Fox & CBS.
