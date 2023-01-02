Read full article on original website
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Swiatek edges Bencic; Poland, Switzerland tied 1-1
World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1. The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face...
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Alcaraz, Nadal, Gauff lead list of players joining AO initiative to help people in Ukraine
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will lead fellow pros from across both the ATP & WTA tours to take part in a charity exhibition event for Ukraine at next week’s Australian Open. The Tennis Plays for Peace Initiative will aim to raise further funds and support relief efforts for...
Aussie tennis legend Paul McNamee explains why Rafael Nadal is unlikely to win Australian Open
Aussie tennis legend Paul McNamee has brutally written off Rafael Nadal's chances at the Australian Open, declaring the Spanish veteran isn't the force he used to be on court.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
Emma Raducanu makes a winning start to 2023 at the ASB Classic in Auckland
Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, and was a break down in the second, but bounced back to win in three despite a lengthy suspension due to rain.
Barcelona needs extra time to advance past Intercity in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona struggled to advance in its Copa del Rey debut on Wednesday, needing extra time to defeat third-division club Intercity 4-3. Ansu Fati scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 104th minute after the Catalan club relinquished a lead three times in the 3-3 draw in regulation.
Faruk Hadzibegic returns as Bosnia coach
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Former Yugoslavia international Faruk Hadzibegic has been reappointed as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach in place of Ivaylo Petev, the country’s soccer federation said on Wednesday. Hadzibegic was previously in charge of the Bosnian national team for a few months before stepping down after failing to qualify...
