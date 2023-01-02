Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix, snow showers return Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain will taper off for a bit tonight but we'll still feel pretty soggy. Wintry mix and snow showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. We're wet through the weekend but we dry out next week!. Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. WEDNESDAY...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Soggy weather, above-average temps linger for another day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Soggy conditions with an occasional rumble of thunder will persist through midday Wednesday. Be alert for ponding on the roads and high water in low-lying areas. Temperatures will be closer to normal for the end of the week. FLOOD WARNINGS, WATCHES, and ADVISORIES are in...
myfox28columbus.com
Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
myfox28columbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
myfox28columbus.com
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
myfox28columbus.com
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Check new bus routes for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With winter break ending, check your student's bus route as some routes will be changing for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools will start its new bus routes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Columbus City Schools will start new bus routes the next day on Wednesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Crawley hopes to lead by example as new Franklin County Board of Commissioners member
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Erica Crawley made history in Central Ohio when she was sworn in as a member of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Crawley serves as the first African-American female on the board. Crawley said she hopes to lead by example while making an impact on...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. “Signing this bill today is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
myfox28columbus.com
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
myfox28columbus.com
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sweeping criminal justice legislation signed Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions. “This bill is about a lot more than pulling people over and handing out tickets,” DeWine said. “It's...
myfox28columbus.com
Driver shortage behind CCS roll out of new school bus routes Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big changes are planned for the 38,000 students who ride Columbus City School buses. Students in city schools as well as charter and private schools served by the district received new bus routes Wednesday morning. A national bus shortage coupled with software problems caused issues...
myfox28columbus.com
2 persons of interest identified after deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified two people of interest in a deadly north Columbus gas station shooting. Hassan Hassan, 22, was shot multiple times Monday night at the Shell gas station near Cleveland Avenu and Morse Road. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses told police...
Comments / 0