Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WWL

45 vehicle break-ins in River Ridge; officer fires at fleeing vehicle

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the department is investigating a reported vehicle burglary where a responding officer fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect. The sheriff’s office says just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in...
ELMWOOD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Deadly mobile home fire in Bush possibly caused by faulty wiring

The heavy fog over New Year's weekend doubled response times to a fire in Bush Sunday that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman inside her mobile home, authorities said Tuesday. But firefighters said the blaze was likely well underway even before they were called, and more than half the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
BUSH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA

