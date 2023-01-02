ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
dailytrib.com

Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly

Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
tpr.org

TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
AUSTIN, TX

