Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
fox7austin.com
Austin police release photo of suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in East Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash in East Riverside in Sept. 2022. Police said the crash happened on Sept. 5, 2022, around 12:01 a.m., in the Subway parking lot of the 1900 block of E Oltorf Street. Investigative details show the victim was...
fox7austin.com
2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
Woman’s RV along with grandfather’s ashes stolen from Austin apartment complex
Mary Brown said her RV was stolen from her Montopolis apartment complex parking lot the night of Dec. 28. The RV, she said, had in it the ashes of her beloved grandfather, who died a few years ago.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Man faces 8 charges in connection to New Year’s Day chase with officers in Pflugerville
A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
fox7austin.com
Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.
dailytrib.com
Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly
Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
APD makes arrest after security guard assaulted with crowbar
Austin Police said a man was arrested Monday morning after smashing a bank window and hitting a security guard in the head with a crowbar.
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
tpr.org
TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murder
According to this story, 31-year-old Lindsey Quinones is dead at the hands of her 38-year-old estranged husband. Her estranged spouse, Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder which allegedly occurred on or around Dec. 27. He is charged with allegedly shooting his ex, Lindsey dead inside her home in Austin, Texas.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
fox7austin.com
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County murder suspect caught after high-speed chase
The chase started before 11 a.m. in Bryan and ended with a crash near the Navasota River. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested.
Comments / 0