Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
The Find in Chelsea has closed but another business plans to expand into the space
CHELSEA, MI -- A clothing store in downtown Chelsea recently closed its doors making room for another existing business to expand its operations. The Find at 118 S. Main St., a clothing resale store, officially closed its doors on Dec. 15. MaryAnne Thomas, The Find’s owner, said she decided to close the business to focus on her family.
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Ann Arbor furniture store opening pushed back due to equipment delays
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The opening date of a furniture store slated for a former Ann Arbor restaurant space has been pushed back to February. The La-Z-Boy location at 3020 Lohr Road was originally set to open in December 2022 but has been hindered by equipment delays, according to the company.
chelseaupdate.com
Learn to Play Pickleball: The Fastest Growing Sport in America
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette for the information in this story.) Make it your New Year’s resolution to try a new hobby and meet new people. You will surely get addicted to the fun easy sport of pickleball and increase your circle of friendships. Register now...
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
chelseaupdate.com
CAP Receives Grant from CCF for Play ‘The Only Man in Town’
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Morrel-Samuels for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Community Foundation of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has awarded a grant of $5,000 to The Purple Rose Theatre Company for support of the Chelsea Area Players production of “The Only Man in Town”, an original musical by Jason Eyster.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Parks Commission Discusses Possible Updates to Parks Projects
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Shawn Personke for providing the update on this month’s meeting.) At the Jan. 3 Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, commissions were joined by city staff Adrianna Jordan and Derik Bollinger to discuss updates on the many parks projects on the horizon, including upgrades to Timbertown, the Dog Park, Pierce Park, and Vets Park.
chelseaupdate.com
Choose Chelsea: Become a Member of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce
As you think through your business plans for 2023, consider joining the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and enjoy the benefits, visibility, networking and sponsorship opportunities this investment affords you. In 2022, the chamber had just shy of 300 members, said Terris Ahrens, executive director, representing 51 major categories ranging...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell
2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Pets of the week: Ash will make you laugh. Panini chirps
JACKSON, MI – Ash and Panini are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Ash is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. Your guess about what breeds he is mixed with is as good as ours. All we know is that he is a charming and personable pup.
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Ronald Edwin Austin
Ronald Edwin Austin, age 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, where he was a resident of the Chelsea Retirement Community. He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Clare and Mary Fern (Turk) Austin. He was a graduate of Oil City High...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
fox2detroit.com
Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
