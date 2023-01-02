ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Learn to Play Pickleball: The Fastest Growing Sport in America

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette for the information in this story.) Make it your New Year’s resolution to try a new hobby and meet new people. You will surely get addicted to the fun easy sport of pickleball and increase your circle of friendships. Register now...
CHELSEA, MI
100.7 WITL

A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

CAP Receives Grant from CCF for Play ‘The Only Man in Town’

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Morrel-Samuels for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Community Foundation of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has awarded a grant of $5,000 to The Purple Rose Theatre Company for support of the Chelsea Area Players production of “The Only Man in Town”, an original musical by Jason Eyster.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Parks Commission Discusses Possible Updates to Parks Projects

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Shawn Personke for providing the update on this month’s meeting.) At the Jan. 3 Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, commissions were joined by city staff Adrianna Jordan and Derik Bollinger to discuss updates on the many parks projects on the horizon, including upgrades to Timbertown, the Dog Park, Pierce Park, and Vets Park.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Choose Chelsea: Become a Member of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce

As you think through your business plans for 2023, consider joining the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and enjoy the benefits, visibility, networking and sponsorship opportunities this investment affords you. In 2022, the chamber had just shy of 300 members, said Terris Ahrens, executive director, representing 51 major categories ranging...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI
MLive

Pets of the week: Ash will make you laugh. Panini chirps

JACKSON, MI – Ash and Panini are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Ash is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. Your guess about what breeds he is mixed with is as good as ours. All we know is that he is a charming and personable pup.
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Ronald Edwin Austin

Ronald Edwin Austin, age 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, where he was a resident of the Chelsea Retirement Community. He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Clare and Mary Fern (Turk) Austin. He was a graduate of Oil City High...
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
YPSILANTI, MI

