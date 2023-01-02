ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO