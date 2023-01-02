Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Related
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
HometownLife.com
New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant
There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Ronald Edwin Austin
Ronald Edwin Austin, age 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, where he was a resident of the Chelsea Retirement Community. He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Clare and Mary Fern (Turk) Austin. He was a graduate of Oil City High...
The Oakland Press
Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
chelseaupdate.com
Learn to Play Pickleball: The Fastest Growing Sport in America
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette for the information in this story.) Make it your New Year’s resolution to try a new hobby and meet new people. You will surely get addicted to the fun easy sport of pickleball and increase your circle of friendships. Register now...
Former Madonna University president, Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, dies at 79
Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University, has passed away at 79, the university confirms.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
chelseaupdate.com
Choose Chelsea: Let’s Garden in January
(The Garden Mill will be closed for the month of January and will reopen on Feb. 1.) While we’re closed, you can still shop our Online Store, and we can make arrangements to meet you curbside, or ship your items to you. It’s hard to think of January as...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
thesalinepost.com
Swatting Hoax at Bennett Street Residence in Saline
Emergency vehicles were called to a Bennett Street home early Sunday morning after an online gamer called 911 to falsely report that a father had shot his mother at the home. Saline Police and other emergency workers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Bennett shortly after 1 a.m., Jan. 1.
fox2detroit.com
Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
HometownLife.com
New year, same orange barrels: Next leg of I-96 construction in Novi, Lyon Twp., Wixom on tap
Drivers who frequent eastbound Interstate 96 through Lyon Township and Novi will have some challenges to face in 2023. As the calendar changes over, the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the second year of work on the new flex route planned along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Where and when homicides occurred in Jackson County in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County reported three fewer homicide cases in 2022 compared to the year prior, officials said, though the number of killings remained in the double-digits. Law enforcement officers investigated 10 deaths ruled as homicides in Jackson County throughout 2022, according to data provided by the...
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
Comments / 0