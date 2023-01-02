ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant

There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
WESTLAND, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Ronald Edwin Austin

Ronald Edwin Austin, age 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, where he was a resident of the Chelsea Retirement Community. He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Clare and Mary Fern (Turk) Austin. He was a graduate of Oil City High...
CHELSEA, MI
The Oakland Press

Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
DEARBORN, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Learn to Play Pickleball: The Fastest Growing Sport in America

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette for the information in this story.) Make it your New Year’s resolution to try a new hobby and meet new people. You will surely get addicted to the fun easy sport of pickleball and increase your circle of friendships. Register now...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Choose Chelsea: Let’s Garden in January

(The Garden Mill will be closed for the month of January and will reopen on Feb. 1.) While we’re closed, you can still shop our Online Store, and we can make arrangements to meet you curbside, or ship your items to you. It’s hard to think of January as...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Swatting Hoax at Bennett Street Residence in Saline

Emergency vehicles were called to a Bennett Street home early Sunday morning after an online gamer called 911 to falsely report that a father had shot his mother at the home. Saline Police and other emergency workers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Bennett shortly after 1 a.m., Jan. 1.
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Where and when homicides occurred in Jackson County in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County reported three fewer homicide cases in 2022 compared to the year prior, officials said, though the number of killings remained in the double-digits. Law enforcement officers investigated 10 deaths ruled as homicides in Jackson County throughout 2022, according to data provided by the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

