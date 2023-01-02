Read full article on original website
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
dotesports.com
Ninja defends Fortnite as one of the best games ever: ‘This isn’t a kids’ game’
Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games in the world right now and has helped launch the careers of streaming and esports personalities like Ninja, Bugha, and countless more. Players are still able to earn millions of dollars off the game through content creation and esports competitions to this day. That being said, it’s still regarded by many as a kids’ game, much to the anger of streamer Ninja.
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release on Netflix or Prime Video? Why Netflix might lose its hit new show, explained
Wednesday remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, more than a month after its release, which makes recent news about the Addams Family spin-off all the more surprising. The Jenna Ortega-led series follows the only Addams daughter, Wednesday, during her attendance at Nevermore Academy. Its balance of dark...
Wizards of the Coast has reportedly canceled at least five videogames in development
Can something that hasn't been announced really be canceled?
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
The best FPS games – the top 17 shooters of all time
Once they were a vehicle for tech innovation, then everyone’s favorite storytelling medium. When we all got online, shooters were there to show us why that was exciting. Whenever the newspapers needed a moral panic, shooters were happy to provide one. Perhaps more than any other genre, a list...
Xbox Game Pass is losing five popular games soon
Five well-known games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 15, 2023 – so subscribers will lose access to these titles in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is losing titles like Windjammers 2 and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this month. We’ll all five below.
Tri-City Herald
10 Most Anticipated Xbox Series X|S Exclusive Games Coming in 2023
1. Starfield - TBD 2023. Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is arguably the most anticipated game releasing in 2023. Set to include over 1,000 planets to explore, this new IP might also be the year's most ambitious title. Starfield was originally scheduled to release in November 2022, but was delayed until sometime the first half of 2023. Neither Microsoft or Bethesda have given a new, official release date for this PC and Xbox exclusive, so watch this space.
Prime Gaming January 2023: Full List of Free Games
Prime Gaming January 2023 free games including The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, Breathedge, Beat Cop and more.
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
game-news24.com
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
game-news24.com
game-news24.com
The two first two games are being added for free
