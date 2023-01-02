Read full article on original website
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Horoscope for Tuesday, 1/3/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): You were given an assignment and aim to see it through to the end. Unfortunately this means stepping on a number of people's toes so tread softly. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): You hold the trump card, but think long and hard before...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 4, 2023
The Gemini Moon waxing toward the Wolf Moon on Friday is like a werewolf mid-transition, neither quite human nor canine, but somewhere in the middle. Though civilized and chatty, we lean into our animal instincts, which tell us friend from foe and also help us in matters of territory and the defense or enjoyment of our natural habitat.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
2023 Horoscope: See What the New Year Has in Store For Your Sign
Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
Aries—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You May Feel Like a Different Person By the End of the Year
Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary! 2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025....
Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Scorpio—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Creating a New Home & Building a Better Life
Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
Here's What InStyle's Astrologer Predicts for Your Sign In 2023
As you reflect back on 2022, you might note just how full of intimacy-boosting, shakeup-bringing moments it truly was. After all, with four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, this was a year for turning inward and truly listening to what your intuition had to say. And with Jupiter, the planet of fortune, pairing up with Neptune, the planet of dreams, it was a creatively stimulating moment that set a tone for our artistic impulses for years to come. You could have adopted a whole new personal aesthetic that you’re pumped to run with.
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here to Guide the Year Ahead
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
What Your January 2023 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life, and you’ll be feeling...alright at the start of this New Year, according to the stars. There’s good news and not-so-good news when it comes to January’s astrological happenings, says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta.
Your January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope Brings Feels To The Forefront
The year 2023 is finally upon us, and the planets are already starting things off with a bang. While Mercury and Mars are still *sadly* retrograde, Venus will be moving into the innovative, eccentric sign of Aquarius this week. Plus, the first full moon of the year will be taking place in its home sign of Cancer, and Mercury will form a cazimi, aka when a planet enters the heart of the sun, in Capricorn, marking the halfway point of its current retrograde cycle. With so much on the agenda, your New Year’s resolutions aren’t the only thing that will be keeping you busy. As the planets make their waves, your January 2, 2023 weekly horoscope is bringing some strong emotions to the forefront, and emphasizing the need for structure and discipline.
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
Capricorn Season Takes No Breaks. What to Expect Based on Your Sign
Capricorn is the rare sign who upholds their zodiac stereotype to the letter. Ruled by disciplined Saturn, Capricorns are methodical, ambitious, and work-obsessed. Though excellent at maintaining boundaries in emotional entanglements, their relentless compulsion to achieve pushes them beyond reasonable limits in professional pursuits. This combination results in a distinct personality archetype: Innately aware of their own intelligence and skill, Caps can appear unflappably secure, even coming off as arrogant to other signs stricken with greater susceptibility to imposter syndrome.
Here's Your Astrological Forecast For January 2023
Happy new year, star babes! There are all kinds of dazzling new beginnings on the cosmic horizon as we look over the astrology of 2023, and some of the planetary activity in January will help to set the stage for all the magic that’s to come. We’re off to a slower-than-usual start, thanks to both Mars and Mercury in retrograde until mid-January — but by the end of the month, all zodiac signs will be in a better groove and ready to slay their New Year’s goals. Get your shiny new datebooks ready, because you’ll want to make a note of all the major astrological events in January.
Astrologer Susan Miller Names the 2 Zodiac Signs Star-Sanctioned To Have the Luckiest 2023
The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.
