Digital Trends
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
How to Choose the Best Mechanical Keyboard
I set out recently to set up my home office desk, and one of the most exciting and fun parts was selecting what keyboard to get. It was fun because it is one piece of equipment I learned a lot about, and when I set out to pick one, all I knew was that I wanted a mechanical keyboard, not just the regular type.
The Verge
Acer’s new Predator Helios laptops can pack a bright 250Hz Mini LED screen
The Predator Helios is at the top end of Acer’s lineup of gaming laptops, and it has some special updates in store for 2023. The Helios comes in two new sizes, including 16- and 18-inch models, just like the latest releases from Alienware and Razer. These new Helios laptops have impressive specs that I’ll dig into below, but I’m most looking forward to trying out one thing in particular: their top-of-the-line 250Hz Mini LED display option.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Digital Trends
This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.
Asus outs absurdly fast 540Hz monitor, potentially pricey 27-inch OLED monitor and more
A thousand bucks for a 1440p panel?
Acer debuts new Chromebox and all-in-one that's not actually all in one at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While there aren't many awesome new Chromebooks at CES 2023, we're seeing some Chrome diversity from Acer in what it's calling a "modular" all-in-one, the Acer Add-in-One 24. (No, that's not a typo. Yes, really.) Before we dive into this enigma of a desktop bundle, we first begin with its heart: the Acer Chromebox CXI5. It's been two years since its predecessor, the CXI4, and while the exterior design is quite similar, it's getting the 12th Gen Intel processors it needs to keep up with its enterprise competitors.
Gaming monitors with tiny screens in the stands and built-in Wi-Fi antennas? Sure
ASRock's at least trying something different with its range of Phantom Gaming monitors announced over at CES 2023.
Cooler Master's latest mech keyboard is a calamitous clash of colours
The MK770 ditches RGB lights in favour of cutesy keycaps.
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 announced for mid-range gaming laptops
While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will be featured in most spec sheets and top all performance charts, Nvidia's real bread and butter will lie in its lower-end siblings, namely the GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050. Nvidia claims the three mid-range GPUs can perform on par with the last-gen GeForce RTX 3080 mobile while consuming a third of the power.
Engadget
The LG Gram Style is an iridescent 16-inch laptop with a disappearing trackpad
Of all the new LG Gram laptops unveiled at CES 2023, the Gram Style is the most eye-catching. It features an iridescent finish on the lid and keyboard deck that, even under the garish convention center lights here in Las Vegas, managed to look pretty. Like the rest of the Gram line, the Style is an impressively thin and light laptop for its size, with the 16-inch model coming in at 1.2kg (2.7 pounds). In fact, it's so light that the bicep curls and front raises I did using the laptop didn't feel like any work at all (weird flex, I know).
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
game-news24.com
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
yankodesign.com
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) is a powerful gaming laptop with a personality
Although laptops have been a part of consumers’ lives for decades now, gaming laptops are still a bit of a novelty considering their target audience. You might not think that if you made rounds at CES 2023, though, or at least kept tabs on related news. There is a plethora of new notebooks from major PC makers, all geared toward gaming as well as content creation. Of course, gaming laptops aren’t new, and they even have the stigma of being bulky, heavy, and almost unwelcoming in appearance. This new generation of gaming laptops, however, do stand out from their peers in their stylish designs and especially their sizes, and the Republic of Gamers’ new Zephyrus M16 clearly sets itself apart with an aesthetic that will probably sing to more than just gamers.
game-news24.com
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
game-news24.com
AMDs V-Cache-infused Ryzen 7000-X3D chips claim superiority in gaming
AMD plans to launch the Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop processor at CES 2023 with V-Cache becoming the world’s fastest gaming processor. It isn’t even the fastest processor in its new chips. In February, AMD will begin shipping the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the very similar Ryzen 9 7900X3D and...
CNET
JBL's Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker Bumps the Bass
At CES 2023, JBL is showing off the JBL Pulse 5, the fifth version of its popular portable speaker with a built-in LED and app-controllable ambient light show that, admittedly, is pretty mesmerizing. It ships this spring for $239. JBL, which is owned by Samsung, says it upgraded the surface...
CES 2023: Why the Dell G15 makes gaming laptops fun again
The Dell G15 is set to launch this spring, starting at a very compelling $849. Here’s everything you need to know about this early CES 2023 highlight.
