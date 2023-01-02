Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Steamped Atomic Heart won’t be updated as DLC
It has been for a long time, but with the release of Mundfish Atomic Heart, a little over one month is no longer the only one with whom it finally came to the table. The game received a short but sweet new trailer during The Game Awards in December, and now, Robert Bagratuni, founder and game director of Mundfish, has a little insight into its development through an interview with Wccftech.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
game-news24.com
How many Champions in League of Legends are in the class?
If you play video games, you probably hear of League of Legends. This is one of the world’s most popular games, played by more than 100 million players every month. Riot Games’ game is constantly updated to keep the game fresh. Riot has designed and releasing new character...
otakuusamagazine.com
MF Ghost Anime Reveals More Cast and Staff in New Trailer
CHARACTER – ACTOR. Compositing Director of Photography: Kouji Hayashi (Color & Smile) Sound Effects: Kenji Koyama (Sound Box) Initial D movie director Tomohito Naka is back at the helm for MF Ghost, with Kenichi Yamashita (Hensuki) on series composition, also writing scripts along with Akihiko Inari. Character designs fall to Naoyuki Onda (Berserk: The Golden Age anime films), who also serves as animation director alongside Chiyoko Sakamoto (The World God Only Knows). Other staff members include Hiroki Uchida as CG director, Masafumi Mima as sound director and Akio Dobashi as composer.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
game-news24.com
Genshin Impact clone trailer shown with mountable dragons and Devil May Cry combat
Representatives of the Korean company Hound 13 have posted a new trailer for their epic role-playing action game Dragon Sword – which many call a Genshin Impact clone – due to its similar gameplay and visuals. In reality, it isn’t exactly the same as the Chinese production of miho.
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
game-news24.com
Kitase: There is a grand announcement into Final Fantasy in 2023, Not The Final Fantasy?
Like a machine so well oiled, Square Enix has actually gained gold with the Final Fantasy project, which in the past few series hasn’t been associated with the quality it deserves. Final Fantasy XIV had a rising popularity, Final Fantasy VII remake, which led to more similar projects and sequels, and Final Fantasy XVI which currently manages to appear as one of the most hype-packed games. And more interesting yet? In 2023, Square Enix seems to have another big surprise.
game-news24.com
Maybe Guerrilla will give over for the remake of Horizon Zero Dawn?
All-up PS5: Guerrilla ready to step down for Horizon Zero Dawn remake?. Some players like this, others complain about it, but the remakes and the remasters are here, which work. Last of Us recently was the remake of Dead Space and Resident Evil coming and they’re expected. And many other people are off or seem to be.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
game-news24.com
Atlus: The persona makers plan several announcements in 2023
Dennis Leschnikowski 1st of 2023 at 10:44 on 09/02/2023. As Atlus confirmed in the New Year’s Special of Japan Famitsu, the company would like to announce or introduce some new titles this year. No particular names or details have yet been given. In an extensive New Years Special, the...
The rise, fall, and curious afterlife of splitscreen multiplayer
Charting the winding path of one of video games' most familiar yet unusual features
game-news24.com
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com
Keep in mind that the new dark horse in EMEA VCT is the new dark horse
I start the new year with a rolling breakdown of every team taking off from this summer VCT. First, we have the ultimate dark horse in the competition, KCorp. Karmine Corp, also known as KCorp, only came in in May 2022 to experience esports experience. The team were satisfied, securing top four in the 2022 VRL Fance Revolution Stage 2 event before finishing with a final finish in the following VRL Revolution Coupe De France.
