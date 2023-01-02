Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.

