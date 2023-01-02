Read full article on original website
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Foo Fighters Pen Message to Fans About “Most Difficult and Tragic Year”
Rock’s biggest band the Foo Fighters wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Saturday (December 31) the “most difficult and tragic year” for the group. The note, penned on the last day of the year, is an obvious acknowledgment of the loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year.
I'm a writer for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." It was an incredibly difficult road to get here — here's my advice for other immigrants who want to break into a creative industry.
Felipe Torres Medina says he couldn't get a job as a barista or Uber driver like most aspiring creatives. Visa rules hindered him at every turn.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set
Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden celebrated in new set of stamps created by Royal Mail
The eight stamps feature Iron Maiden performances and all current members of the band, including frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a qualified pilot.
K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
How Dare a Nicolas Cage Western Movie Be So Boring
Nicolas Cage reportedly walked off the set of The Old Way after head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed—the woman at the center of the fatal Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins—twice fired a gun without warning near cast and crew members, compelling the Oscar-winning actor to scream, “Make an announcement, you just blew my fucking eardrums out!”That foreboding 2021 incident, it turns out, is the most notable element of Brett Donowho’s Western, which otherwise sticks to formula with a rigorousness that’s downright enervating. Consider it a bump in the road of Cage’s long-overdue return-to-the-mainstream resurgence.Coming on the heels...
Watch the stunning cover of U2's One which earned Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder a standing ovation from Bono's band
You can now watch official footage of Eddie Vedder paying tribute to U2 as the Irish band were given a lifetime artistic achievement award at the Kennedy Center Honors
