50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Utah population boom ranks among highest in US
A new study from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the population boom in Utah is not just a dream to residents.
Colorado Springs, CO Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
You Can Book Your Spot in This Indiana Nuclear Bunker
In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana. We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".
Texas 4th-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While the Northeast and Midwest are losing residents, Southern states grew by more than 1.3 million people in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration. Births...
