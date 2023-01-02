ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front that passed the area early Wednesday will help deliver some beautiful weather to close out the week. Temperatures will be very comfortable with no frigid mornings and almost ideal afternoons in the 60°s and 70°s. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday to help dry up all the puddles left behind by Tuesday’s storms. The weather will stay dry through Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBR Chamber announces new business ideas for west side

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Chamber is working on a ten-year for what they would like to see in the parish, some folks say they want more things to do. Damon Vlahos has lived in Port Allen for at least 35 years, he loves the small town, but says it would be nice if things were closer by.
PORT ALLEN, LA
inregister.com

Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic

In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker High senior publishes book 'The Brilliant Boss'

Ashton Koontz, senior at Walker High School and a 17-year-old social media influencer and model, released his first published book, “The Brilliant Boss.”. Koontz dives into lifestyle topics and provides places to journal and write to-do lists. Additionally, he launched his new podcast, “The Brilliant Boss.”. He said,...
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge hospitals revealed details about the first babies born in 2023. Less than 20 minutes into the new year, Autumn Sanford entered the world, becoming the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2023. Proud parent Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Members of Baton Rouge’s Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. begin their “22 Days of Service”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has officially launched its “22 Days of Service.”. According to members of the organization, the public service project leads up to their 110th Founders Day Celebration which will be held on January 22. At the event, Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter will also celebrate its 92nd years of public service to the Greater Baton Rouge community.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

What's for lunch Monday through Friday at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantPhoto byM Henderson. Established in 1950, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant aims to serve Baton Rouge great food in an authentic and unique environment. Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers delicious lunch specials Monday through Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Tigers. Head coach Brian Kelly spoke positively about the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder from Orlando, Fla. during the season. The true freshman appeared in 12 games and made 10...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

