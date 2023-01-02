Read full article on original website
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
The OnePlus 11 beats Samsung to the punch with an early launch in China
The OnePlus 11 beats Samsung to the punch with an early launch in China

If there's any company that loves to announce the same product a few times, it's OnePlus. Although we're about a month out from an India-based global launch event for the OnePlus 11, China is getting the early access treatment for the second year in a row. As we wait impatiently to get our chance to try out the company's latest phone, there's no need to rely on rumors and leaks from here on out. The OnePlus 11 is official, with the phone hitting store shelves in China next week.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Samsung's Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices

In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Android Headlines
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 11 is first to offer true 120 fps mobile gaming, here's how
While touting the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 that "allows you to see the world in its fullest with vibrant colors," OnePlus fleetingly mentioned that the display is its first to support the highest Dolby Vision 10-bit HDR standard, but also that it allows for true 120fps gaming experience.
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off

Samsung's latest Galaxy devices are getting even more attractive thanks to recent price cuts and discounts available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other models on sale.
OnePlus 11 5G announced with Hasselblad imaging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Qualcomm power, Oppo 100W fast charging, Sony IMX890 camera tech, and Hasselblad Ambient Imaging combine in the mighty OnePlus 11 5G
The Verge
Samsung ViewFinity S9 first look: a sleek alternative to Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung announced its ViewFinity S9 monitor earlier this week. With a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution and stylish aluminum enclosure, it seems like Samsung is trying to square off with Apple’s Studio Display — likely for a lower price — and LG’s high-resolution monitors. I had a chance to check out the ViewFinity S9 up close at Samsung’s First Look event here at CES 2023, and my first impressions were quite positive.
game-news24.com
Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?
This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched. This is a...
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G boosts screen resolution for an even cheaper price
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G boosts screen resolution for an even cheaper price

CES has never been a major stage for launching Android flagships, but these days, it's more dire than ever. A decade ago, this event would see the likes of Motorola or Sony proudly showing off upcoming hardware, but in 2023, we're lucky if a single high-end device even shows up. While Samsung isn't ready to show the world the Galaxy S23 just yet, its mobile division has arrived at CES 2023 to showcase what will undoubtedly become one of the most popular phones of the year.
