Microsoft Game Pass to lose five games this January
Games don’t permanently stay on the Xbox Game Pass service, with games coming and going regularly. This January is no exception, as five games will be making an exit from the Game Pass this month. Microsoft has not yet officially announced which games are leaving. However, the official Xbox...
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Wizards of the Coast has reportedly canceled at least five videogames in development
Can something that hasn't been announced really be canceled?
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
Steam Awards 2022 Winners – Which games won?
Near the end of the Winter Sale, Steam announced the winners of the Steam Awards 2022, all of which were voted for by players and fans on the platform. At the start of the 2022 Winter Sale, Steam announced the opening of the Steam Awards. There, players could vote in each of the eleven categories. They could either nominate a specific game or choose from one of the recommended games. After almost two weeks of voting, the results are finally out.
game-news24.com
Amazon Prime Gaming Jan 2023 free games include The Evil Within 2:32
I free games for the platforms Amazon Prime Gaming for the month of January 2023 also include The Evil Within 2, second chapter of the Survival Horror series created by Tango Gameworks, the developer’s Shinji Mikami. Here’s the list. The Evil Within 2:59. Breathedge Lawn Mowing Simulator! Beat...
game-news24.com
Twitch: Here are the ten most watched games in 2022, but without surprises
Let’s explore how they are most seen games are Twitch in 2022. The ranking doesn’t surprise many people, given the relic of those long-established names already appearing in the rankings of the past few years. You can read that no one of the top 10 games was released...
Buy Hitman 3 for $21 right now and you'll get the first two games for free
The cheapest way to get the entire Hitman trilogy for the foreseeable future.
game-news24.com
Dragonflight in 2023 The road Ahead In 2023
The World of Warcraft team’s month marked us, with the world re-imagining the Dragon Isles, defend their Renowned allies against the Primalist threat, stay a little while, entice us to story of regret, craft-inspired goods, and gather a vast amount of soup. But the story is starting. If you...
game-news24.com
VALORANT Gamechanger Pro, Larischz, Passes Away at 27
On December 30th, it was reported that the VALORANT player Lara Larischz Gilardoni had died while a vacation in her native country, Argentina. She’s not dead at the moment, and it is the result of massive damage to the female VALORANT community, given how inspirational a player Larischz has been in the Game Changers ecosystem. Just one day before her passing Larischz started competing in the Esportsmaker Spike Men’s tournament.
game-news24.com
Analyst Says that the new Nintendo Switch Successor will open in 2024, the next step is the release, said analyst
Speculation about the successor of the Nintendo Switch has gotten strong recently, and it’s approaching its sixth anniversary, but it may be some time before Nintendo is ready to give up its next console. Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis recently told GamesIndustry that he didn’t expect the next Nintendo...
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming from the Pseudo-legendary Pokémon Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid
There have been a lot of events starting at the launch of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November. The first battle of the Tera Raid is Charizard. The devs have already brought in two pseudo-legendary Pokemon in a previous event. And officially, it has been announced that more pseudo-legendaries are getting a Tera Raid Battle event. Consequently, with liar and salmence in each other, trainers will be able to fight Hydreigon and Dragapult. Both Pokemon share the dragon-type, with Hydreigon being also dark-type and Dragapult being ghost-type.
