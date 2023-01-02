Read full article on original website
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
16-year-old shot, killed at hotel in Mansfield; police looking for suspect
A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday morning after he was shot at a hotel in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
Driver Cited After Getting Vehicle Stuck on Railroad Tracks Monday Evening
A Kentucky woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after an incident that occurred at around 8:30 Monday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 56 year old Sheila Ratliff was driving north on South Main Street and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Decatur Street.
Burst pipe causes massive water damage at Marion County Courthouse
MARION, Ohio — These days, the inside of the Marion County Courthouse looks much like a strange obstacle course. Large tubes of flowing air snake in and out of doorways and along ceilings on several floors. It’s all in an effort to recover from massive water damage. Marion...
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
