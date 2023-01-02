Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
No current Substantive Settlement talks to Microsoft over Activision Blizzard, Says FTC
Last week, a report from the United States Federal Trace Commission stated that the SFTC is suing Microsoft antitrust in an attempt to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While the trial is going to move forward, it seems that Microsoft and the agency haven’t yet started negotiating the same settlement.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls as SEC Requests Further Information on Annual Report for Fiscal 2021
Bed Bath & Beyond's (US:BBBY) stock took a hit on Friday after the company announced that it had received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting additional information about its annual report for fiscal 2021. The request from the SEC, dated Sept. 27 and made public on...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
via.news
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price for NewMarket and Tyson Foods
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
Block Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Block‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% up. Block’s last close was $62.84, 76.74% below its 52-week high of $270.16. The last session, NYSE ended with Block (SQ) sliding 0.13% to $62.84. NYSE dropped 0.37% to $15,184.31,...
2023’s Preliminary Dogs of the Dow
Investing in high-yielding Dow stocks at the end of the year is a strategy that has been around for a while. Here is a look at the new edition of the Dogs of the Dow.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St falters at start of 2023 as Apple, Tesla shares fall
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on the first trading day of 2023due to heavy losses in Tesla and Apple, while investors awaitedminutes from the last policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for more clarity on the path of interest rate hikes. The electric-vehicle maker TSLA.O fell...
game-news24.com
Microsoft workers form the industry’s biggest union
A group of video game testers led Microsoft’s first labor union, and is now the biggest company in the video game industry. In the majority of around 300 workers from the Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax Studios elected to unionize, according to The Communications Workers of America. Microsoft bought ZeniMax Studios...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 2.137%
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DU2 EU000A3K4D17 Date of auction 04/01/2023 04/01/2023 Settlement date 06/01/2023 06/01/2023 Maturity 07/04/2023 07/07/2023 Volume bids * 3 498 2 806 Volume allotment * 900 1 438 Old outstanding amount * 2 302 0 New outstanding amount * 3 202 1 438 Weighted average yield 2.137% 2.556% Highest accepted yield 2.155% 2.580% % awarded at highest 44.44% 100.00% accepted yield Cover ratio 3.89 1.95 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
via.news
Performance Shipping And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Performance Shipping (PSHG), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Unity Bancorp (UNTY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal...
Apple Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $2 Trillion Level, As Investors Count iPhone Delay Hit To Earnings
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Tuesday, extending their recent decline to the lowest levels in more than eighteen months, amid concerns that supply chain disruptions in China, as well as fading demand in key markets, will soften earnings for the world's biggest tech company. Exane BNP...
Comments / 0