game-news24.com

No current Substantive Settlement talks to Microsoft over Activision Blizzard, Says FTC

Last week, a report from the United States Federal Trace Commission stated that the SFTC is suing Microsoft antitrust in an attempt to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While the trial is going to move forward, it seems that Microsoft and the agency haven’t yet started negotiating the same settlement.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
ValueWalk

Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
NBC Chicago

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
CNBC

China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows

China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
via.news

Block Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Block‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% up. Block’s last close was $62.84, 76.74% below its 52-week high of $270.16. The last session, NYSE ended with Block (SQ) sliding 0.13% to $62.84. NYSE dropped 0.37% to $15,184.31,...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St falters at start of 2023 as Apple, Tesla shares fall

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on the first trading day of 2023due to heavy losses in Tesla and Apple, while investors awaitedminutes from the last policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for more clarity on the path of interest rate hikes. The electric-vehicle maker TSLA.O fell...
game-news24.com

Microsoft workers form the industry’s biggest union

A group of video game testers led Microsoft’s first labor union, and is now the biggest company in the video game industry. In the majority of around 300 workers from the Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax Studios elected to unionize, according to The Communications Workers of America. Microsoft bought ZeniMax Studios...
kalkinemedia.com

TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 2.137%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DU2 EU000A3K4D17 Date of auction 04/01/2023 04/01/2023 Settlement date 06/01/2023 06/01/2023 Maturity 07/04/2023 07/07/2023 Volume bids * 3 498 2 806 Volume allotment * 900 1 438 Old outstanding amount * 2 302 0 New outstanding amount * 3 202 1 438 Weighted average yield 2.137% 2.556% Highest accepted yield 2.155% 2.580% % awarded at highest 44.44% 100.00% accepted yield Cover ratio 3.89 1.95 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)

