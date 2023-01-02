Read full article on original website
Related
6 Winter Coats for Dogs That’ll Keep Them Toasty in Even the Coldest Temps
The next time you step outside with a heavy winter coat, gloves, and a pair of fleece-lined leggings just to walk your dog around the block, check if they could use a little extra warmth, too. Nowaways, winter coats for dogs exist to keep your furry friend roasty toasty out in the elements. Even if your dog is a breed built to withstand frigid temps, like an Alaskan malamute or Siberian husky, there comes a time when even they could benefit from wearing an extra layer.
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
dcnewsnow.com
Best women’s winter coat for extreme cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?. If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.
Comments / 0