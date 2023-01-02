ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown sees new ambulance provider

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Changes are now in effect when it comes to ambulance service in Youngstown.

Nearly one year ago AMR’s regional director Ed Powers said the company was “bleeding money” with calls in the city. Today, they no longer have a contract — Emergency Medical Transport does.

Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home

AMR and the city were in negotiations for almost a year. It ended with the company deciding to discontinue service.

Powers wanted the city to help pay the difference to keep the doors open, but the city denied the request. Councilman Julius Oliver said better service was required to provide AMR funding. They wanted to keep the door open to AMR but also look at new options.

Following minimal negotiations through the summer, below is a timeline of negotiations as the end of the year and contract expiration drew nearer.

September: AMR announces discontinuing services through a letter to the city

  • AMR gave the city a 115-day notice to find new services.
  • It hoped to continue negotiations until the end of the year.

November: AMR asks for more money to stay in Youngstown — $1.8 million

  • Mayor Tito Brown says the request is unreasonable and said the company was “holding the city hostage.”
  • One month is left in the contract
  • Fire Chief Barry Finley says the problem is beyond ambulances. The city needs more hospitals. Only one remains. Finley also pointed out that not all ambulance calls are considered emergencies, and response times take longer for some people.

December: City enters a new agreement with EMT

  • Youngstown agrees to pay EMT nearly $4 million for a three-year contract

According to a supervisor, EMT hired about 80% of AMR’s staff and are hiring more.

