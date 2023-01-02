Read full article on original website
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."
Quick Takes: Brian May, Anita Pointer, The Rolling Stones, Frampton, Sting, Lennon, McCartney, The Beach Boys, The Jackson 5, Lindsey Buckingham
Brian May, the co-founding guitarist of Queen, is officially a Knight. "Sir Brian" was singled out for King Charles' first New Year's Honors List for, "services to music and to charity, after more than 50 years in one of Britain's most popular rock bands." May posted a message online to...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Foo Fighters Pen Message to Fans About “Most Difficult and Tragic Year”
Rock’s biggest band the Foo Fighters wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Saturday (December 31) the “most difficult and tragic year” for the group. The note, penned on the last day of the year, is an obvious acknowledgment of the loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year.
Lord Sugar Claims Gordon Ramsay BBC Show Is A “Virtual Rip-Off” Of ‘The Apprentice’
Lord Sugar has laid into Gordon Ramsay, accusing the celebrity chef’s Future Food Stars show of ripping off his business competition series The Apprentice. Sugar, who has sat at the top the boardroom table on BBC One’s The Apprentice since 2005, told the DailyMail Online that restauranteur and broadcaster Ramsay should “stick to the day job” in an attack on Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, whose second season launches on the same channel later this year. “Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV have tried for many years — at least for 17 years — to try and replicate the elimination process of The Apprentice,” he said....
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden celebrated in new set of stamps created by Royal Mail
The eight stamps feature Iron Maiden performances and all current members of the band, including frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a qualified pilot.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Watch the stunning cover of U2's One which earned Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder a standing ovation from Bono's band
You can now watch official footage of Eddie Vedder paying tribute to U2 as the Irish band were given a lifetime artistic achievement award at the Kennedy Center Honors
Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Talks Recording New Solo Album: “It’s Almost Ready to Go”
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently reflected on 2022 and revealed his plans for the new year, an agenda that could involve a new solo album. In a New Year’s message to fans shared on his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, Iommi recalled, “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway.” In the video, the heavy metal artist revealed, “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”
