koamnewsnow.com
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
koamnewsnow.com
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
koamnewsnow.com
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region
KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
fortscott.biz
Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community
A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
koamnewsnow.com
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
