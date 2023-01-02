Read full article on original website
Sunny and seasonable
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Clear sky and colder temperatures are in the forecast tonight with many locations falling into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow and through the weekend, high pressure is in control of our weather and that will allow for sunny days and fair nights tomorrow through Saturday. Highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the low to mid 60. Saturday will remain sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Enhanced risk for severe storms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is an important day to stay weather aware. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. The best timing is now all the way to tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an Enhanced risk zone (3/5), with higher numbers meaning higher chances to see severe weather. The greatest risks include strong winds, hail and also tornadoes. Have a way to get alerts, to stay updated with the forecast. Storms will remain scattered through this evening, with our inland areas having higher chances of seeing more rain and storms. The main line will move through early tomorrow morning, around 4-7 AM. Isolated storms ahead of the line could be severe. Temperatures today will continue in the 70s and 80s, with breezy winds and high humidity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe storms are tracking through area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Strong to severe storms are tracking east through the area early this morning, but they should exit by midmorning and then the rest of your Wednesday will be a pleasant one. As the storms move through, all modes of severe weather are possible. From flash flooding,...
Record high temperatures in Mobile on Jan. 2
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you enjoy your ‘Winter’? Mobile experienced record breaking high temperatures Monday, Jan. 2 breaking a 17-year record. There was a high of 82 degrees, breaking the previous record of 80 in 2006, according to the National Weather Service. Pensacola, Fla. tied a record high of 78 degrees, previously set in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes firetruck overturned on Schillinger Road in early morning crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks says two fire fighters were inside the truck, but fortunately walked away with only minor injuries after being treated and released at a hospital.
Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
Early morning fire in Fairhope caused by lightning: Volunteer fire department
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department said a fire at a Fairhope home on Nichols Avenue was caused by a lightning strike. According to officials, the fire broke out at 4:11 a.m. The homeowner said one resident was in the garage working out while the homeowner was asleep. She said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic. The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour […]
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details. Below are some of the events discussed:. SAENGER THEATRE. January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s...
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season. You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.
utv44.com
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
WPMI
Backyard bullet holes mark a dangerous New Year's Eve tradition in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — When Midtown resident Darrel Foret went to let the dogs out into the back yard New Year’s morning... "That's when we saw the busted tabletops and... kinda got a little disgusted," he said. It was a table used for frequent outdoor gatherings, just outside...
WALA-TV FOX10
“It was surreal”: Witness recalls New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ”...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
