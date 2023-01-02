MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is an important day to stay weather aware. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. The best timing is now all the way to tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an Enhanced risk zone (3/5), with higher numbers meaning higher chances to see severe weather. The greatest risks include strong winds, hail and also tornadoes. Have a way to get alerts, to stay updated with the forecast. Storms will remain scattered through this evening, with our inland areas having higher chances of seeing more rain and storms. The main line will move through early tomorrow morning, around 4-7 AM. Isolated storms ahead of the line could be severe. Temperatures today will continue in the 70s and 80s, with breezy winds and high humidity.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO