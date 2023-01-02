Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue
It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Indianapolis Recorder
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
2 charged with taking Purdue parking cash
Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November. Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots. A Purdue and an Indiana...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
WLFI.com
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
Current Publishing
Full ‘STEAM’ ahead: Noblesville Schools introduces elementary students to specialty disciplines
Noblesville Schools is giving elementary students a head start in STEAM education. “The STEAM class is an opportunity for all of our elementary students to gain real-world experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Wes Dicken, elementary STEAM lead teacher. “Students in all grade levels (kindergarten through fifth) experience hands-on tasks, challenges and lessons in areas like robotics, biology, data analysis, physics and engineering. This is a standalone class that all students participate in regularly throughout the year. Learning in this class aligns with the standards that students cover in their regular classrooms.”
