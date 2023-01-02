ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating

A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville shooting victim identified by police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The person who was killed in an apartment shooting on Wednesday morning has been identified by Huntsville Police. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. Andrew...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gunshot victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County inmate found dead in state prison

A man convicted in Madison County was found dead Dec. 27 in a state prison. Brandon Taylor, 39, was serving a 60-month sentence in the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore when he was found unresponsive in his cell. He was convicted in Madison County on a possession/receiving controlled substance charge.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy