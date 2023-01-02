Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Deadly Triana shooting ruled ‘self-defense’
The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.
Victim identified in Sunlake murder investigation
Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.
North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating
A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
WAFF
Huntsville shooting victim identified by police
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The person who was killed in an apartment shooting on Wednesday morning has been identified by Huntsville Police. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. Andrew...
WAFF
Gunshot victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to...
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
WAAY-TV
Elderly pedestrian still in ICU, driver sought by police after New Year's Day crash in DeKalb County
Crossville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit and run on New Year's Day. The person they hit, an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease, is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital after being left with internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said
An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said. Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.
3 arrested after police chase, 54 grams of methamphetamine found
A police chase in Limestone County ended with three men arrested and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine recovered.
Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect
Ky'Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year's Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
WAFF
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
WAAY-TV
2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
WAAY-TV
Crossville High mourns deaths of senior, recent graduate in separate Marshall County crashes
Two teenagers were killed in separate wrecks in Marshall County, just hours apart. One of the teenagers has been identified as 18-year-old Dawson Lasseter, a recent graduate of Crossville High School who went on to join the Marine Corps, according to the school's principal. The other teen was 17 years...
WAAY-TV
Madison County inmate found dead in state prison
A man convicted in Madison County was found dead Dec. 27 in a state prison. Brandon Taylor, 39, was serving a 60-month sentence in the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore when he was found unresponsive in his cell. He was convicted in Madison County on a possession/receiving controlled substance charge.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
WAAY-TV
Man found dead in Jackson County Jail
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
