Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Nothing Stops You When You Heal
The other meaning of the word "belief" Throughout our writings, we have often expressed how all of our challenges as human beings come from having not healed our beliefs. The funny thing with words is that they can mean so many things to so many people, that’s why they’re limited when it comes to actually “touching” the “texture” of the matter.
psychologytoday.com
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
petpress.net
How To Calm Down An Over-Excited Dog: 10 Effective Tips
Are you the proud new owner of an over-excited pup? Congratulations! You’re about to embark on a wild ride. For this, you must learn how to calm down an over-excited dog. It’s true that puppies can be bundles of joy, but they don’t come without their challenges.
3 Words to Start Your New Year Right
Here in the hustle at the end of one year and the beginning of a new, it seems like everyone is talking about resolutions. The Oxford Dictionary defines resolution as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Success does depend on deciding to do a thing, but there is more to achievement than deciding and leaving the results to chance.
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions and ending "doomscrolling"
Taking it small and day-to-day could help you keep your New Year's resolution for the remainder of the year
When Is It Too Late to Change Your Kid’s Dumb Name?
Most parents spend a significant amount of time considering their baby’s name, but it’s not uncommon for parents to have second thoughts about a kid’s moniker. Perhaps mom had a belated change of opinion about her love of Twilight well after the name Renesmee was printed on a birth certificate, or a family name took on a particularly negative second meaning following a particularly heated political exchange with a namesake uncle one drunken Thanksgiving.
psychologytoday.com
How Examining a Bad Habit Can Change Your Life
A New Year's resolution if often a commitment to extinguish a negative behavior or habit. Destructive habits may point to a maladaptive defense mechanism created in childhood to protect a person's sense of self. A person who reflects on dysfunctional coping mechanism, and introspects, may remember the experiences in the...
What Is EMDR Therapy And How Can It Improve Your Life?
In a welcome cultural twist, therapy is finally trending, and celebrities from Prince Harry to Sandra Bullock have shouted out EMDR therapy, per In Style. EMDR, which stands for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, is a therapeutic treatment first conceived in 1987 by Dr. Francine Shapiro, per the EMDR Institute, Inc., and it has been making the rounds ever since, gaining popularity in the late '90s and early 2000s, according to The New York Times. The technique requires therapists or medical professionals to attain certification, but a range of provider types can practice it.
How To Prevent And Treat Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation
Not everyone is blessed with the perfect skin type. Some people have skin that's more susceptible to sunburns. Others have skin that offers natural sun protection but is more prone to acne and other dermal conditions. And many adults and teens have to deal with those pesky concerns like oiliness, dryness, and combination skin.
Recognizing and Resolving Triggers
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.
psychreg.org
Feeling New Year SAD: Why You Should Start Journaling?
Feeling down in January may not just be post-holiday blues. Instead, it could be a form of depression known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Experts at Delamere believe journaling positively impacts a person’s mental health, helping relieve stress or anxiety. Martin Preston, founder and chief executive at Private...
'I Drastically Changed My New Year's Resolutions—the Results Were Amazing'
This New Year's resolution made me so much happier, and I kept it up for years.
When Should You Start Getting Mammograms?
Most people know that mammograms are useful screening tools for detecting breast cancer, but not everyone knows when you should start getting them. Mammograms are most often used to screen for cancer, meaning women have them on a regular basis even though they may not be experiencing any symptoms, as per Cancer.gov. Mammograms can also be denoted as diagnostic mammograms in which you may have some concerning symptoms which may be breast cancer like pain, discharge, or skin changes, so a mammogram is performed to look for troublesome findings.
Whatever Happened To Nancy Rodriguez From Love Is Blind?
At the end of "Love is Blind" Season 3, fans found out that out of the five couples who made it out of the pods, only two chose to stay married (via Entertainment Weekly). Although this number seems small, it is actually successful considering how many "Love is Blind" couples from previous seasons are still together today. But while the other three couples didn't say "I do" at the altar, there were some murky waters when it came to who actually stayed together. During the reunion, all of that came to light and it wasn't pretty. Fan favorite Nancy Rodriguez — who was part of one of the most awkward things we witnessed on Season 3 — came clean about her feelings after she said yes at the altar and her match, Bartise, said no.
Is 'Beauty Sleep' Actually Real?
Having a bad night of sleep can often show up on our faces. After a rough night, you might notice that your skin looks dull and your eyes look puffy. There is a reason for this. According to Real Simple, getting less than seven hours of sleep at night can lead to premature aging in the skin and cause not only puffy eyes but inflammation throughout your face. After a long stint of inadequate sleep, you may notice your skin turning red or even suddenly suffering from acne.
What Does It Mean When You Dream About Ghosts?
Everyone dreams, and analyzing those dreams can be very interesting and even quite telling, too. Dreams are images and scenarios that play out in our minds while we sleep, and many people can have around four to six dreams each night. Of course, we don't always remember them. There are various types of dreams, and they can bring about a plethora of emotions (via WebMD). The most vivid dreams occur during the sleep state known as REM or rapid eye movement.
petapixel.com
Is it More Important to be a Good Photographer or Businessperson?
One vital data point that you may not have considered when you started off on your photography journey is that success might not come down to how good of a photographer you are. The most successful photographers aren’t always the best photographers and the best photographers don’t necessarily get the work. This begs the question: is it more important to be a good photographer or a businessperson?
'Sittervising' Is The Guilt-Free Way For Parents To Take A Break At Playtime
Not long ago, school-age children spent their afternoons and weekends walking to the playground, organizing games in their backyards, and biking around the neighborhood — all on their own. Today, those pleasures have largely been replaced by activities organized and supervised by moms. Parents are more involved in their children's playtime than their own parents were, whether out of a "helicopter" instinct to make sure nothing goes wrong, or out of fear of being mom-shamed.
psychologytoday.com
Ask Yourself "What's Next?" in the New Year
Saying yes to change opens the door to better mental well-being and adventure. Self-care involves a healthy diet, exercise, adequate sleep, and attention to mental health. Develop a plan for the year and celebrate small successes along the way. The question “What’s next?” may sound too familiar to parents. In...
