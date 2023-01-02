Read full article on original website
Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale
Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t. While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Durant Criticizes ‘Entitled’ NBA Fans Who Question Players’ Effort
The Nets star weighed in on the modern fan’s expectations of players during the regular season.
New York Post
Kevin Durant leads Nets’ rally in bounce-back win over Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — The Nets’ 12-game winning streak ended Wednesday night. On Friday they made sure they didn’t continue a losing skid, pulling out a 108-102 come-from-behind victory over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. The result pulled the Nets (26-13) within a game of the league-leading Celtics, and moved them a game ahead of the third-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference. After their winning streak, the longest in the NBA this season, was snapped Wednesday night at Chicago (their first on the road since Nov. 25 at Indiana), the Nets avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 13-15. They...
Fans left wondering where AFC Championship game will be played
Following the NFL's changes to playoff games, fans waiting to find out where the AFC Championship game will be played.
