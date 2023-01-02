Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Related
Home Sales Up, New Listings Down In Palm Beach County
New Douglas Elliman Report Reveals Real Estate Market Is As Consistent As Your 97-Year-Old Aunt Gertie Deciding Whether She’s Hot Or Cold. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County real estate market continues to be as stable as your 97-year-old aunt deciding […]
businessobserverfl.com
Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition
Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
luxury-houses.net
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023
Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Residential Excessive-Rise Olara Deliberate in West Palm Seaside
New York City-based Savanna is the latest developer to reveal plans for a high-rise residential in West Palm Beach, where planned condos are proliferating in the waterfront Flagler Drive corridor. Savanna, a real estate firm that has made $5 billion worth of property investments throughout New York City’s five boroughs,...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Billy Joel’s seaside estate on market for $64.9 million
A Manalapan house bought by singer Billy Joel for $22.1 million in 2015 is now on the market through Christian Angle Real Estate for $64.9 million. Photo provided by Realtor.com. Piano man Billy Joel has listed his ocean-to-lake estate at 1110 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, for $64.9 million. Joel, using...
cbs12.com
$850 million dollar proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach County Transportation...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023
Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can't afford to buy, rent
Diane Thomas has been living in her car for six months. She's stuck because rent prices aren't coming down and buying a home is out of reach.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doc’s gets OK as historic site, but progress will cast a shadow over it
Some say that the proposed City Center Delray will overwhelm Doc’s and that its Streamline Moderne style will be out of touch with the Mediterranean Revival style of the Old School Square Historic District, in which the new project will sit. Rendering provided. Doc’s, a fast-food eatery that got...
I-95 Shutdown Set For Tonight In Boca Raton, Prepare For More Traffic Trouble
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you were so inclined to take a song from Fiddler on The Roof and turn it into a Boca Raton traffic report, we keep thinking: “Tonight, Tonight, No Drivin… No Drivin, No Drivin…Tonight…” It’s the same song, over […]
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor's doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home.
Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation
Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
Ichiddo Ramen to Make its Florida Debut
“I have owned other restaurants, such as Takaro Steakhouse, but this will be my first ramen restaurant. I have a lot of friends who have done the same and it’s gone well for them.”
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A Delray Beach man is starting the New Year off right after winning $1 million in a lottery scratch-off game.
Comments / 0