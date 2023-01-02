ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

2d ago

If anyone needs to be able to decompress when they get home it’s 911 operators. Hope they use other tools as well. Thank you dispatchers for being my lifeline when I needed you👊🏽👊🏽

The Associated Press

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. "I am sorry for what I did," McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. "I am a loving and caring person."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Malek Sherif

Tornadoes threaten millions in the South, while a winter storm threatens snow and ice in the Midwest

( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest. The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRMG

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
GEORGIA STATE
KCTV 5

Blue Valley teachers now wearing emergency alert buttons for classroom safety

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley School District teachers and staff are now equipped to respond to emergencies faster, using an alert system Olathe Schools implemented earlier this school year. A CrisisAlert badge will be worn every day by teachers and staff to call for help by simply pressing...
KCTV 5

Body armor donated to North Kansas City police dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Body armor has been donated to a North Kansas City police dog named Bark, giving the K9 protection from bullets and being stabbed. Nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the protective vest, which has been embroidered to say: "This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO

