2d ago
If anyone needs to be able to decompress when they get home it’s 911 operators. Hope they use other tools as well. Thank you dispatchers for being my lifeline when I needed you👊🏽👊🏽
2
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. “I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”
KCTV 5
Sports world reacts after Bills safety collapses on field, has CPR performed on him
“And people act like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just the way it is,’” she shouted in frustration. “No, it’s not the way it is. This is not OK!”. Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs. Updated: 13 hours ago.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mammoth "historic" storm bringing bitter cold, blizzard warnings to much of nation
Thousands of flights were canceled, reports of power outages spread, and homeless shelters were packed Friday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades. Temperatures plummeted by 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warned of a "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Tornadoes threaten millions in the South, while a winter storm threatens snow and ice in the Midwest
( CNN ) - A devastating winter storm in California is forecast to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the South and Midwest. The storm that dumped so much water on California is now moving east, putting almost seven million people in the path of impending floods throughout the Mississippi River Valley. Flood warnings were sent out for places along the Mississippi River, from the border between Texas and Louisiana to the southern parts of Indiana and Illinois.
Arctic Blast Warning: These Are the Coldest Cities in the U.S. Right Now
Most of the country will experience bone-chilling cold throughout the Christmas weekend.
Insane Footage Shows Transformer Explode on Missouri Street Amid Extreme Cold: VIDEO
There’s no doubt that the current winter storm is creating significant problems for millions of Americans. From car pileups to power outages, the icy cold conditions continue to create headaches for first responders and city workers. In Missouri, new terrifying footage shows a transformer exploding onto a street as...
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
Olathe school bus transportation changes begin this week
Olathe School District is implementing bus route changes starting Jan. 5 due to a shortage of drivers and increased driver absences.
KCTV 5
Blue Valley teachers now wearing emergency alert buttons for classroom safety
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley School District teachers and staff are now equipped to respond to emergencies faster, using an alert system Olathe Schools implemented earlier this school year. A CrisisAlert badge will be worn every day by teachers and staff to call for help by simply pressing...
Commission could force Kansas City charter school to close due to low performance
The school shows “clear evidence of under performance in academic outcomes,” a state commission says. The school is rallying the community to help in its appeal.
More than three million people are under tornado watch in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
Millions are under tornado watch as a storm threatens the Midwest and Plains. The threat is in effect in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma until 9pm CST.
KCTV 5
Body armor donated to North Kansas City police dog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Body armor has been donated to a North Kansas City police dog named Bark, giving the K9 protection from bullets and being stabbed. Nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the protective vest, which has been embroidered to say: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
