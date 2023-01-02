ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 152

skitter
2d ago

how stupid is Anderson. all this has been told. and it was proven that Harry and mm were leaking things to the press. this was not a real interview. this was rehearsed

Reply(9)
159
ruffcutter
2d ago

I’m quite sure there are millions of adults in this country that had abuse in their lives growing up far worse than the grandson of the queen of England. It didn’t define who they the person they grew into made them stronger. I’m willing to bet there are many who would change places with this little oh pity me little boy and never look back

Reply(8)
151
Guest
2d ago

I am so sick of these two spoiled rich brats. Harry and Meghan have made hundreds of millions in deals and bashing the royal family, I'm not interested in them, I'm havent seen the documentary, I'm not watching any interviews, they need to go away.

Reply(1)
109
