The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n SeafoodJ.M. LesinskiLake Wales, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
In 2022, LkldNow Readers Flocked to Coverage of Hurricane Ian, Silver Ring, School Library Books
Hurricane Ian, which plodded across Florida from the mouth of the Peace River to Daytona Beach in late September, was the topic of two of LkldNow’s most-viewed articles in 2022. An account of the storm’s damage was viewed by more than any other story this year, and an article about community preparations came in at No. 6.
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
Activists call for DOJ to investigate Lakeland police ahead of town hall meeting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are holding a town hall meeting Monday, describing it as a public call to investigate the Lakeland Police Department. “We thought it’s time now to call the community together and take actions and see what we can do as a community,” said Pastor Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Center.
‘I just want justice’: Lakeland residents hold town hall after officer seen on video punching man
LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) — Community members held a town hall discussion Monday to discuss experiences with police after an officer was seen on video punching a man during a traffic stop. The video was obtained by 8 On Your Side after the traffic stop on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, police pulled over Antwan […]
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
fox13news.com
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Florida home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
mynews13.com
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood
A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
Under this Florida City is a series of tunnels leading back to prohibition
Built in secret, there is not documentation of the tunnels, however some the proof is often in plain sight!
