Lakeland, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scorebook Live

Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
ORLANDO, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
TAMPA, FL
J.M. Lesinski

The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood

A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.
LAKE WALES, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

https://www.lkldnow.com/

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

