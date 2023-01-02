ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
fox8live.com

Severe weather expected Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Z94

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Possibility of severe weather returns Monday

As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

