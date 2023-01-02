Read full article on original website
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be Weather Aware today and tonight. Severe storms are likely.
There is some fog, mist, and drizzle this morning across the state with temperatures mainly in the 60s. They will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74°. Eventually showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight.
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
iheart.com
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
fox8live.com
Severe weather expected Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
Kait 8
Jan. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
5newsonline.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas as spring-like temps bring storms to the area
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong storm system is scheduled to sweep through our region Monday, Jan. 2. There is a chance for some severe storms, especially around the I-40 corridor south into the Quachitas. The window for storms is a large one lasting from 1 p.m. to as late as midnight.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
KTLO
Possibility of severe weather returns Monday
As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
