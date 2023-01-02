NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.

