Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate midtown apartment shooting that sent 1 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a shots fired report near 51st and Yale at the Old South Apartments Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived they found a man shot in a car. A friend came to pick him up from the scene and transport him. TPD reported...
Tulsa police close 95.5% of 2022 homicides
Tulsa police solved 65 of 68 homicides in 2022. There are three homicide investigations remain open.
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Firefighters battle fire at vacant house in north Tulsa
North Tulsa house fire Tulsa and Turley firefighters worked together to put out a fire at a vacant house near East 56th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard Monday morning. (Brandon Hubbard)
KTUL
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD: Two people charged with arson, endangering human life after December house fire
TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 16, Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire near Pine and Sheridan around 6 a.m. “In the early morning hours … crews were dispatched to a house around Pine and Sheridan for a house fire,” TFD’s Andy Little said. “They believed that there could have been arson involved.”
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2023′s first homicide victim was shot, killed by brother
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/3/2023: Tulsa police have arrested 39-year-old Clifton Speed in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting. Investigators say an argument led to Clifton Speed shot his brother, 40-year-old Byron Speed, multiple times. Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, who received...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
KOKI FOX 23
Nowata police officer struck by Jeep while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Police Officer Kyle Walton was directing traffic on Monday night for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, lending a helping hand on his day off. Now, he is in the hospital with several broken bones. Nowata Police Chief Mike McElhaney said he was able to...
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
