KRMG

Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2023′s first homicide victim was shot, killed by brother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/3/2023: Tulsa police have arrested 39-year-old Clifton Speed in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting. Investigators say an argument led to Clifton Speed shot his brother, 40-year-old Byron Speed, multiple times. Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, who received...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Nowata police officer struck by Jeep while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Police Officer Kyle Walton was directing traffic on Monday night for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, lending a helping hand on his day off. Now, he is in the hospital with several broken bones. Nowata Police Chief Mike McElhaney said he was able to...
NOWATA, OK

