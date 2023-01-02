Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted
Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
FourFourTwo
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
Liverpool 'turned down Nkunku transfer after Klopp and Lijnders decision'
The 25-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Chelsea agreed a £63million fee for him last month. Chelsea reportedly paid £10m over Nkunku's release clause to secure him.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in Adelaide opener
Home-crowd favorite Alexei Popyrin notched his third career win over a Top 10 player by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Popyrin, a qualifier, won 78 percent of rhw points on his first serve,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-USA at Netherlands
Dec 3, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter acknowledges fans after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker
Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines
Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Yardbarker
Napoli Offer Angers €20M For Inter Milan & Leicester Target Azzedine Ounahi, Italian Media Report
Napoli have made an offer of €20 million to Angers to sign midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, to try and beat out the competition of Inter, Leicester City, and other teams around Europe. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the...
FOX Sports
Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena
SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Roma insist they can count on Mourinho for the future amid rumours he's wanted as new Portugal boss
Roma director Tiago Pinto believes his manager Jose Mourinho is going nowhere, following heavy links to him replacing Fernando Santos as Portugal boss.
Soccer-FIFA's Infantino shows support for Umtiti, Banda after racist abuse
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino called on fans to "shut up all the racists" after Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and team mate Lameck Banda were subjected to racial abuse during their home game against Lazio on Wednesday.
atptour.com
Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot
Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.
Espanyol files complaint over Lewandowski’s eligibility
MADRID (AP) — Espanyol challenged the result of the derby against Barcelona to Spanish officials on Monday, alleging striker Robert Lewandowski was ineligible because of a suspension. The teams drew 1-1 on Saturday in La Liga. Espanyol played under protest because Lewandowski appeared after being sent off in Barcelona’s...
