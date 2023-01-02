ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Makes Concerning Claim On Struggling Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks aren't having a good time right now after a terrific start to the season. Despite being surpassed by the Boston Celtics on the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks remained a hot team in the league, always chasing the Celtics. With the resurgence of the Brooklyn Nets, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Sunday night's home game against the Washington Wizards due to left knee soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about two hours before tipoff. Earlier Sunday, the Bucks added Antetokounmpo to the injury report after their shootaround. Antetokounmpo's absence comes after he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Hoops Rumors

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Oklahoma City Thunder minus SGA embarrass Boston Celtics 150-117

The Thunder scored 150 points?! Man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander must have gone off?!" Five Oklahoma City Thunder players scored over 20 points as the Boston Celtics tonight had one of those embarassing losses to a sub .500 team that plagued them last month. Of course the Celtics said all the right things after the game, but this group has always been good at post game pressers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wizards lose to Bucks, Beal exits again

The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Though the sample size of Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford in the Wizards' starting lineup remains relatively small, it's not like they haven't been tested as a duo. They saw Joel Embiid, one of the game's best and most imposing big men, and emerged victorious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday

LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy