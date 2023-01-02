Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
In the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers are the talk of the town. Despite being well below .500, the story with LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to be the biggest narrative in Southern California. But there's also another team to watch in the city, and they are instilling...
Yardbarker
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return
Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Yardbarker
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview, odds for 1/3: Wizards eye two-game sweep
The Washington Wizards can claim their sixth consecutive win and second against the host Milwaukee Bucks in three days when the two teams meet again on Tuesday. Washington extended its ongoing run to five games and six of the last seven on Sunday with a 118-95 rout in Milwaukee. The...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Makes Concerning Claim On Struggling Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks aren't having a good time right now after a terrific start to the season. Despite being surpassed by the Boston Celtics on the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks remained a hot team in the league, always chasing the Celtics. With the resurgence of the Brooklyn Nets, the...
Yardbarker
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Sunday night's home game against the Washington Wizards due to left knee soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about two hours before tipoff. Earlier Sunday, the Bucks added Antetokounmpo to the injury report after their shootaround. Antetokounmpo's absence comes after he...
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The First Player To Do This Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sensational over the last five games.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma City Thunder minus SGA embarrass Boston Celtics 150-117
The Thunder scored 150 points?! Man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander must have gone off?!" Five Oklahoma City Thunder players scored over 20 points as the Boston Celtics tonight had one of those embarassing losses to a sub .500 team that plagued them last month. Of course the Celtics said all the right things after the game, but this group has always been good at post game pressers.
NBC Sports
Wizards lose to Bucks, Beal exits again
The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Though the sample size of Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford in the Wizards' starting lineup remains relatively small, it's not like they haven't been tested as a duo. They saw Joel Embiid, one of the game's best and most imposing big men, and emerged victorious.
Yardbarker
Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday
LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
Comments / 0